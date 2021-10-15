Informal settlements to receive multi-million rand upgrades

NINE informal settlements across the Kouga region are set to be upgraded at a combined cost of more than R18 million over the next two years.

On Wednesday, October 6, the DA led Kouga Municipality and the Housing Development Agency (HAD) launched a development project, which will enable the HAD to assist the municipality with the planning, management and implementation of its integrated human settlement projects.

The project launch will be followed by the formal signing of an agreement later this month.

“The implementation of this project will see a number of previously disadvantaged communities being provided with sustainable human settlements and decent shelter,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“In the immediate phase, nine informal settlements with over 3 000 households will be upgraded to ensure services such as electricity, water, sewage, and sanitation are provided.”

According to Hendricks, housing opportunities will, furthermore, be provided for qualifying beneficiaries in the area.

“These housing opportunities include a variety of developments: low-cost housing (free housing), finance linked individual subsidy housing (bond assist subsidy), and social housing (rent).”

HAD Regional Manager, Phumlani Mbulawa, said, “It is important to note that this will be an inclusive process where communities will be engaged thoroughly during the development process.

“We are looking forward, as government, to sign a social compact with relevant communities so that this project is as inclusive as possible.”

Informal Settlements to be upgraded

“First on the list is the construction of 990 RDP houses at Stofwolk in Hankey,” said Hendricks. “This after funding to the amount of R40 545 232.32 for the installation of civil services infrastructure at the site of the development was approved by the provincial Department of Human Settlements (DoHS) in May this year.”

The completion date is set for July 31, 2022.

He said other projects include the construction of 200 RDP houses at Ocean View (Jeffreys Bay) for the elderly and disabled – forming part of the Ocean View 1 500 housing project.

The tender for the construction of 200 houses closed on August 13, 2021.

“Also on the housing map is the long-awaited construction of 139 RDP houses at Arcadia in Humansdorp and 278 RDP houses in Patensie, as well as the construction of 196 houses at Weston in Hankey,” said Hendricks.

“These housing projects will be implemented in the 2022/23 financial year.”

Other informal settlements to be upgraded include Polar Park (KwaNomzamo), Polar Park (Golf Course), Cyril Ramaphosa (Patensie), Thornhill (Thornhill), No-R10 (Jeffreys Bay), Bungalow (KwaNomzamo), Shukushukuma (KwaNomzamo), and Donkerhoek (Kruisfontein).

“The people of Kouga have been waiting for a very long time to be provided with decent housing,” said Hendricks. “We are pleased to be part of these projects that are changing residents’ lives for the better.

“This is not about giving away houses. It is about restoring the dignity of our people.”

Photo: At one of the informal settlements in Thornhill to be upgraded, are Nico Prinsloo, Cedrick Grootboom, Monica Johnson, Siphosihle Maghingana, Khaya Rols, Nomaya Goduka, Johannes Ellers, Buysile Hempe, Katlego Moselakgomo, and Xolani Goba.