Decrease in active Covid cases in Kouga

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 15 on October 12 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On October 2, there was 42 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 182 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at October 12, was Humansdorp (7), Jeffreys Bay (7), Thornhill (1), Hankey (0), Loerie (0), St Francis Bay (0), Patensie (0), Oyster Bay (0), and Andrieskraal (0).

Article continues below...

The hot spots are Humansdorp Town (4), Jeffreys Bay Central (2), KwaNomzamo (3), Pellsrus (4), Phase 1 (1), and Wavecrest (1).

The cumulative total stood at 8 717, including, 8 520 recoveries.