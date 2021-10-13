fbpx

Decrease in active Covid cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 13 October 2021

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 15 on October 12 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On October 2, there was 42 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 182 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at October 12, was Humansdorp (7), Jeffreys Bay (7), Thornhill (1), Hankey (0), Loerie (0), St Francis Bay (0), Patensie (0), Oyster Bay (0), and Andrieskraal (0).

The hot spots are Humansdorp Town (4), Jeffreys Bay Central (2), KwaNomzamo (3), Pellsrus (4), Phase 1 (1), and Wavecrest (1).

The cumulative total stood at 8 717, including, 8 520 recoveries.

