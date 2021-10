Certain sections of Jeffreys Bay will be without electricity from 08:00 to 16:00 on Thursday, October 14 due to planned maintenance work.

Areas affected are Aston Bay, Paradise Beach, Marina Martinique, Pellsrus and Ocean View.

The Kouga Municipality urges all residents to treat appliances as if they are live during the scheduled maintenance.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the Municipality in a statement.