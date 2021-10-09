fbpx

St Francis Bay Security Update

Jeffreys Bay 9 October 2021

In St Francis Bay, security is controlled by the St Francis Community Police Forum (CPF).

The CPF manages the co-operation of SAPs, the private security companies, the neighbourhood watch groups, and the municipality law enforcement units.

In St Francis Bay, the cameras are funded by the Special Rating Area (SRA), which is a Non-Profit Company (NPC).

The cameras are monitored and maintained by Atlas Security, with Calibre Security as the local reaction force.

There are always many questions about the reliability and value of monitored CCTV coverages as opposed to AI coverage. The limit to CCTV coverage has always been about the camera to operator ratio.

This is further played against the demand of covering as much area as possible, which could result in too many screens and not enough eyes to cover them all. Then there is also the element of fatigue, which needs to be taken into account.

Finally, providing enough eyes to monitor all cameras 24/7 would make this service extremely expensive and unnecessary, given the development of AI software.

Over recent years, AI and intelligent analytics has taken much of the monitoring and detecting legwork away from the monitoring roles of operator staff.

Through the use of intelligent analytics, most of the cameras in operation can now monitor and detect:

    • An object that has been left behind
    • Removed object
    • Stopped vehicle
    • Movement in the wrong direction
    • Inconsistent movement patterns
    • Increase in queue numbers
    • Increase in people count
    • Licence plate recognition

These monitoring and detecting elements will be extended further as technology improves.

In the first 6 months of 2021, there were the following activations in St Francis Bay.

      • Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) reads: 2,168,932
      • Positive LPR Alerts: 402
      • Analytical activations: 6,831
      • Times Calibre was dispatched: 474
      • SAPS request for footage: 41

There is much security in place, but it also helps if citizens remain vigilant and keep their eyes on the  streets, neighbours, and friends.

Photo: Clive Wright

