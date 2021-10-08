fbpx

Amnesty for Meter Tampering extended

Jeffreys Bay 8 October 2021

Kouga residents, who have tampered with their electricity meters, have been granted another month to apply for amnesty from fines and penalties payable for faulty meters.

The extension was approved by Kouga Council at a virtual meeting on Thursday, September 30. The resolution will take the closing date for applications until October 31, 2021.

“We urge all residents whose meters have been tampered with, to come forward and use the amnesty period as a window of opportunity to rectify their meters,” Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Willem Gertenbach, said.

“Registering the tampered meters during the amnesty period will help residents to avoid penalties such as reconnection fees and average monthly consumption charges for the period the meter has not been vending.”

According to Gertenbach, should residents fail to apply for amnesty and be found guilty of meter tampering, Council will immediately terminate the supply of services.

“The municipality, furthermore, reserves the right to lay criminal charges and to take any other legal action against vandalism and theft,” he said.

Gertenbach said this process will ensure that future revenue is generated and that the electricity losses are addressed.

The amnesty application form is available at all municipal offices.

Completed forms can be submitted to the Kouga Municipality’s electrical department at St Croix Street in Jeffreys Bay and Assissi Drive in St Francis Bay, as well as at the Humansdorp Traffic Department.

