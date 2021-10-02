fbpx

Kolisi: “The Springboks will not give up”

Kolisi: “The Springboks will not give up”
Rugby 2 October 2021

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi vowed that his charges would not give up in their mission to finish the Castle Lager Rugby Championship on a winning note when they meet the All Blacks in the closing match of the 2021 tournament in Gold Coast on today.

Kolisi said they are “hurting” after three defeats in a row, following back-to-back losses against the Wallabies and then being pipped 19-17 by the All Blacks through a late penalty goal last weekend, and he added that the team were determined to finish the competition on a winning note.

The match at the CBUS Super Stadium kicks off at 20h05 (12h05 SA time) and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

“It’s all about the way we play, so all we can do is put in the hard work,” said Kolisi.

“The attitude is there; we just have to take our opportunities and get the desired result.

“We are not giving up.

“I thought we brought the intensity last Saturday, but we didn’t take our opportunities, and we lost the match in the last two minutes.

“Our preparation this week has been good, although as a team we are disappointed with the results, but our focus is on finishing the tour on a strong note.

“There are people at home supporting us and hopefully our hard work on the training field pays off tomorrow.”

Kolisi said the team shared in the disappointment their fans were experiencing following three defeats, but he hoped that the hard work would pay dividends on the field on Saturday.

Makazole Mapimpi at the Springbok captain's run on Friday.

Article continues below...

Makazole Mapimpi at the Springbok captain’s run on Friday.

“It is tough for us as a team,” said Kolisi.

“We are hurting just as our fans are hurting because we are preparing well, but we are not getting the results. But we’ll keep working hard.

“All we can control is our discipline and attitude, and we will give it our best tomorrow. Only our actions will change how people feel.”

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick expected another epic encounter against the All Blacks and said: “They are a good side, and one won’t get many chances against them.

“Last week we were in the game until the dying moments, so we won’t change much, we just have to convert our opportunities into points. They scored one try against us last week, and we know they are very dangerous with ball in hand, so we need to deliver a good 80-minute performance.

“We also have to be solid on defence and ensure that our discipline is good so that we don’t concede penalties that could give them that three points. So, in essence we to be better in how we play the game.”

Stick added: “They’ve probably selected their best team even though they won the series already, and that shows the respect they have for matches between these sides.

“These are the games we live for and the ones we’ll remember in years to come, so we’ll do our best and try to make our supporters proud.”

Related Posts

Guinness PRO 14 fixtures announced

The Guiness Pro14 rugby conferences will remain the same for the new season with the Cheetahs and the Kings again…

26 Jul 2018
Springboks resume training after Covid scare

The Springboks resumed training on Sunday in preparation for the Castle Lager Lions Series after six rounds of COVID-19 testing…

12 Jul 2021
southern kings
Michael Botha enjoying PRO14 rugby with the Southern Kings

The meteoric rise of exciting Isuzu Southern Kings fullback, Michael Botha, embodies Eastern Cape franchise’s vision – providing opportunities and…

05 Oct 2018
Southern Kings move back to Nelson Mandela Bay stadium

Top flight rugby will be back at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when the Southern Kings kick off their PRO14…

17 Aug 2019
Coetzee out of RWC; four players released for Currie Cup

Lizo Gqoboka (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Marvin Orie (Xerox Golden Lions), Thomas du Toit and André Esterhuizen (both Cell C Sharks)…

20 Aug 2019
Frans Steyn back for the Boks

  World cup winning fullback Frans Steyn is making a welcome comeback to a Springbok team that is reeling on…

24 Aug 2010
southern kings rugby
Club rugby banned in Eastern Province this weekend

Following concerns raised by the Eastern Province Rugby Referees Society relating to the conduct towards them at club matches, the…

17 Jul 2014
Springboks ranked 5th in the world prior to World Cup

Ireland have moved up to a highest ever second place in the latest World Rugby Rankings behind the All Blacks…

11 Aug 2015
Kolisi embraces ‘do-or-die’ reality

The high stakes challenge posed by Italy in today’s Rugby World Cup Pool B clash has been welcomed by Springbok…

04 Oct 2019
JBay rugby player on the rise

Nico Malan’s centre and JBay local Selwyn Davids has scored 408 points for the season. That is quite something. Selwyn…

22 Aug 2013
New coach for the EP Kings

The EP Kings have announced that Brent Janse van Rensburg has been appointed head coach for the Currie Cup campaign,…

10 Jun 2015
maa nonu all blacks
Ma’a Nonu plays his 100th test against Tonga tonight

Ma’a Nonu, the dreadlocked bulldozer in the New Zealand midfield, plays his 100th test against Tonga in the Pool C match…

09 Oct 2015
Springboks are climbing the World Rankings

South Africa will be visiting New Zealand on a mission to continue their climb up the world rugby rankings. Unbeaten…

04 Sep 2017
Boks level the Lions series in Cape Town

The Springboks rebounded in impressive fashion at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, beating the British & Irish Lions 27-9 to…

01 Aug 2021
Draw revealed for 2015 Rugby Championship

The Southern Hemisphere’s pre-eminent international rugby competition gets underway on Friday 17 July when the All Blacks, host Argentina in…

16 Oct 2014