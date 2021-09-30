fbpx

Boks back their plan in return against All Blacks

Boks back their plan in return against All Blacks
Rugby 30 September 2021

The Springboks are backing their systems and style of play as they look to wrap up their Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign on a winning note against New Zealand in Gold Coast on Saturday.

The Springboks come off a disappointing run of results following back-to-back defeats against the Wallabies and a last-gasp 19-17 loss against the All Blacks last week, but Steven Kitshoff (prop) and Handre Pollard (flyhalf) were pleased with the effort the players were putting in at training as they look to bounce back strongly this week.

“Our preparation has been good,” said Kitshoff.

“We’d like to build on a dominant performance we had last weekend. New Zealand will rock up and they’ll fix the mistakes they made in the set pieces, so we know an incredible challenge lies ahead.

“Malcolm (Marx), Vincent (Koch) and I know how important it is to put in a quality performance late in the match to maintain scrum and set piece dominance and to work off the platform that the starting front row gives us.

“We know how significant this match is, and we’ll do everything we can to ensure that we pitch up and put on a good display that would make our fans, our country and our team-mates proud.”

Kitshoff added: “We back our style of play, our physical presence and our leaders, so we have full confidence in this team, and we believe we can win big matches.”

Handre Pollard.

Pollard said while the team were disappointed about their results in their last three matches, there was no lack of self-belief or confidence in the squad.

“Of course, one would think losing a few matches in a row would dent your confidence, but we believe in our processes and we get a lot of confidence from our preparation, one another and our plan,” said Pollard.

Article continues below...

“Every weekend we go out there and try to execute the plan to the best of our ability.

“The intent, training and preparation is the same for us each week, the results are just not going our way. But we’ll give our all on Saturday as we do every weekend.”

Kitshoff said attention to detail was the key for the forwards at training this week.

“As a pack of forwards, we are focussing on the execution of our lineouts and mauls, and our other strengths which we would really like to nail down this week,” said Kitshoff.

“There are some fine details we want to sort out so that we can apply pressure and build an innings to have a positive outcome this weekend.”

Pollard, in turn, zoomed in on their kicking game and said: “We have a specific soul and DNA in this team, in which we believe we are the best at, and we trust we systems and our plan.

“The aerial contest is an area of the match in which we feel we are the best in the world and it’s something we’ll keep working hard at and keep on doing going forward.”

The match at the CBUS Super Stadium kicks off at 20h05 (12h05 SA time) and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Related Posts

British & Irish Lions 2021 tour of South Africa to go ahead as scheduled

SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions confirmed on Wednesday the 2021 tour to South Africa will go ahead…

16 Jul 2020
Pat Lambie to start at no 15 for the Boks

Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer made three changes to the match 22 for Saturday’s second Test in the Castle Incoming Tour…

15 Jun 2012
First Bok start for Redelinghuys against Pumas

Julian Redelinghuys will earn his first start for the Springboks against Argentina in Nelspruit on Saturday, while Bryan Habana, Johan…

19 Aug 2016
Springboks to host Scotland and Georgia in July 2020

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the Springboks will face Scotland and Georgia in three home Tests in the new…

21 Nov 2019
Frans Steyn back for the Boks

  World cup winning fullback Frans Steyn is making a welcome comeback to a Springbok team that is reeling on…

24 Aug 2010
Bakkies Botha to face the Boks at Newlands

Bakkies Botha will be joined by three more South African Test players in the World XV squad for their match…

26 Jun 2015
Jacques Nienaber: “Ill-discipline cost us”

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber singled out ill-discipline as the main factor behind South Africa’s defeat against Australia in their…

13 Sep 2021
Boks switch focus to Castle Lager Rugby Champs

The Springboks arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday with their focus set firmly on the Castle Lager Rugby Championship…

09 Aug 2021
Springboks are climbing the World Rankings

South Africa will be visiting New Zealand on a mission to continue their climb up the world rugby rankings. Unbeaten…

04 Sep 2017
Siya Kolisi celebrates return of the SA/NZ rivalry

Siya Kolisi believes the rivalry between rugby’s greatest foes has been restored following two years of hard work by the…

21 Sep 2019
Boks stunned by ‘Brave Blossoms’

The Springboks were rocked by Japan on Saturday night, going down 34-32 in what is surely the biggest upset in…

19 Sep 2015
Murray named new Lions captain for SA tour

Ireland’s Conor Murray has been handed the captaincy for the Castle Lager Lions Series after Alun Wyn Jones was ruled…

30 Jun 2021
Springbok team to begin defence of the World Cup announced

The Springboks have named the most experienced team in their history for the opening match of Rugby World Cup 2011…

08 Sep 2011
We going to turn it up says Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has adopted a positive attitude to the pressure on the team on the eve of their…

31 Jul 2021
Are the Boks back on track?

There has been some pretty good rugby played by the Springboks over the past two weeks against the English tourists….

17 Jun 2012