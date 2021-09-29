Kouga Municipality is tendering for laptops

fbpx

Jeffreys Bay 29 September 2021

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: FINANCE (ICT)
NOTICE NO: 215/2021

SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF A LAPTOP DEVICES FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply and Delivery
Laptop Devices to Kouga Local Municipality for a period of two (2) years.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 17
September 2021.

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in
bidding for this project on the 29 September 2021 @ 12h00.

A request to attend or join the virtual clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected] before 16h15(end of business), the 28 September 2021.

Any RSVP or show of interest, received after 16h15 on the 28 September 2021 will not be considered. If you
did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the
due date, your bid will not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender document)

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system
• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable documents
must be submitted with tender submission saved a in a flash drive or CD. Failure to
submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD will deem the
bid non-responsive.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be
submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 215/2021: “SUPPLY AND
DELIVERY OF LAPTOP DEVICES FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS”, must be placed in the Tender
Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay,
Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

