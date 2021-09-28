Gravel roads being upgraded in Kouga

The DA led Kouga Municipality officially launched the tarring of the first gravel road, Koerat Street, in Humansdorp on Friday, September 17 – a first in over 20 years.

Construction of the 1km road, estimated to be completed by the end of the month, is set at close to R2 million.

“I am absolutely proud of this historic moment – the first gravel road to be tarred in the region in over 20 years,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “And it is only the first of many gravel roads to be tarred across the region.

He said roads provides access to livelihoods and support economic development. “Roads represent progress. It provides a visible buffer against economic decline.”

Several local SMMEs will, furthermore, benefit during the construction phase.

According to Hendricks, the tarring of the road – previously known as Rooilyn Street – is dedicated to the first families who lived there: Marais, Scheepers, Matodlana, Booysens and Claassens.

One of the oldest residents in the street, Meisie Laetitia Sheila (68) who has been living in Koerat Street since birth, is elated that the road will be tarred. “I am overjoyed that the road will be tarred after all these years – indeed a day for the history books,” she said.

Hendricks said, “Some R10 million had been budgeted for the tarring of gravel roads in the current financial year – the entrance to Golf Course in KwaNomzamo and Mentoor Street in Kruisfontein.

“An additional R20 million will be spent on the tarring of gravel roads in the 2022/ 2023 and 2023/ 2024 financial years.”