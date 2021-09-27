Humansdorp Police are searching for murder suspect

Police are investigating the murder of Enoch Adoons (54) of Kwanomzamo, Humansdorp, after he succumbed to head injuries on Friday, 24 September at about 20:55.

An anonymous person phoned EMS in Humansdorp and informed them of an injured person lying at the golf course, Kwanomzamo, Humansdorp.

Enoch Adoons was found lying on the ground at the golf course, where he had succumbed to multiple head injuries. A case of murder is under investigation.

At this stage no one has been arrested.

Humansdorp police is appealing to anyone with information that may assist them in the investigation to contact Detective Sergeant TM Sana on 073 814 148 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Information received will be treated with strictest confidentiality.