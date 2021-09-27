fbpx

Humansdorp Police are searching for murder suspect

Humansdorp Police are searching for murder suspect
Jeffreys Bay 27 September 2021

Police are investigating the murder of Enoch Adoons (54) of Kwanomzamo, Humansdorp, after he succumbed to head injuries on Friday, 24 September at about 20:55.

An anonymous person phoned EMS in Humansdorp and informed them of an injured person lying at the golf course, Kwanomzamo, Humansdorp.

Enoch Adoons was found lying on the ground at the golf course, where he had succumbed to multiple head injuries. A case of murder is under investigation.

At this stage no one has been arrested.

Article continues below...

Humansdorp police is appealing to anyone with information that may assist them in the investigation to contact Detective Sergeant TM Sana on 073 814 148 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Information received will be treated with strictest confidentiality.

Related Posts

crime jeffreys bay
Humansdorp house robbers arrested

The Humansdorp police have successfully apprehended two suspects (aged 18 and 25) in a house robbery case that occurred on…

22 Feb 2017
Cops make 81 arrests in Kouga

The South African Police in the Humansdorp Cluster, which includes Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp, made 81 arrests over the past…

07 Oct 2014
jeffreys bay crime humansdorp
Another man shot in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police are investigating an attempted murder case after a 28 year old man was shot in front of…

14 Jan 2021
Increase in Property related crimes in Jeffreys Bay

The 2020/21 third quarter crime statistics has revealed that there has been in increase of burglaries in Jeffreys Bay with…

21 Feb 2021
crime jeffreys bay
Increase in house robberies in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police are concerned about the increase in burglaries at residential homes in the area and they request the…

19 Jan 2016
Man shot dead in Humansdorp

A man was shot and killed in Kruisfontein in the early hours of Monday morning. The Police received an anonymous…

10 Aug 2020
crime jeffreys bay
Suspect arrested with stolen goods in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police have arrested a 31 year old man for possession of stolen goods after acted on information of…

21 Sep 2020
7 people murdered in Humansdorp over the past three months

Following a lull in criminal activity during the hard COVID-19 lockdown, crime stats began to rise as restrictions were eased…

15 Nov 2020