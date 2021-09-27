fbpx

Have your say on Kouga’s Outdoor Advertising Policy

Jeffreys Bay 27 September 2021

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
NOTICE NUMBER: 213/2021
DEPARTMENT PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM

DRAFT OUTDOOR ADVERTISING AND SIGNAGE BY-LAW: REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 160(4)(b) of the Constitution, Act 108 of 1996,
read with Section 12 and 13 of the Local Government – Municipal Systems Act, Act 32
of 2000, that the Draft Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-Law is available for
inspection and comments.

An electronic copy of the document and annexures can
be viewed and downloaded on the municipal website: www.kouga.gov.za

Any person or body wishing to provide comments can do so within a period of 30 days
from date of publication of this notice.

Comments or further enquiries can be directed
to the Town Planning Office:
Kouga Municipality
16 Woltemade Street
Jeffreys Bay

E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

All comments must be in writing, clearly stating name and contact details.

MR D de JAGER
ACTING DEPUTY MUNICIPAL MANAGE

