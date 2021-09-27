Elderly woman attacked on Kareedouw farm

A house robbery suspect has been arrested and stolen items recovered after a 70-year-old woman was attacked at her homestead near Kareedouw on 22 September 2021.

It is alleged that at about 08:30, the complainant was busy in the garden area on her farm located approximately 20 kilometres outside Kareedouw when an unknown man accosted her.

The victim was tied up with a rope and taken into the house. A laptop, cellphone, a tablet, cash and jewellery was taken before he fled the scene.

The victim, who was alone at the time of the incident, managed to free herself and sought help from a neighbouring farm.

Article continues below...

The 72-hour activation plan was immediately implemented and in less than two hours, the suspect was behind bars. Many of the stolen items were recovered.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear in the Kareedouw Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 September 2021 on charges of house robbery.