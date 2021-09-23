40% discount from 26 – 30 September at selected national parks

South African National Parks (SANParks) is offering a 40% discount on new online bookings for stays between (and including) 26 – 30 September 2021 at a selection of parks and camps.

The discount is available for new bookings made online from 22 September 2021.

The discount only applies to the cost of the specified accommodation and camping. No discounts will be offered on conservation fees, Wild Card purchases, activities, meals, etc. The 1% Community Fund charge will be calculated on the discounted reservation cost.

Article continues below...

Get 40% off when you book at the following parks and camps:

Addo Elephant National Park Matyholweni Rest Camp

Augrabies Falls National Park

Bontebok National Park

Garden Route National Park: Storms River Mouth Rest Camp Nature’s Valley

Golden Gate Highlands National Park Glen Reenen Rest Camp Highlands Mountain Retreat

Kruger National Park Mopani Rest Camp

Marakele National Park: Bontle Tented Camp

Mokala National Park Mosu Lodge

Table Mountain National Park Platteklip Wash House, Slangkop, Smitswinkel



The reservations will be subject to the terms and conditions of the SANParks online booking system and reservations made through any other channel are not entitled to the discounts. The discounts are not available to the Travel Trade.