Suspects arrested after shoot out on N2 highway

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the N2 just outside Gqeberha yesterday afternoon after the Police opened fire on fleeing suspects yesterday afternoon.

The drama unfolded at about 15:00, when the Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious silver Nissan Micra with three occupants in Crawford Street in North End.

On spotting the police, the vehicle sped off towards the M4 freeway. The K9 unit provided backup and a chase ensued.

In Burman Road, Deal Party, police noticed one of the occupants throw a jacket and an unknown object out of the vehicle. When the K9 members stopped to investigate, they recovered a R5 rifle with ammunition (serial number filed off) and a 9mm pistol.

SAPS Mount Road members forced the suspect vehicle into a cul-de-sac in Burman Road however the vehicle turned around and sped back down Burman Road towards the N2 freeway into oncoming traffic.

Gqeberha Flying Squad members picked up the chase and fired shots at the vehicle’s tyres, forcing the vehicle to stop. Three suspects aged between 20 and 28 years old were arrested.

The suspects are detained on charges of illegal possession of firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition as well as reckless and negligent driving.

They are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court during the week.