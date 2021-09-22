fbpx

Nienaber banks on experience for New Zealand Test

Nienaber banks on experience for New Zealand Test
Rugby 22 September 2021

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled the experienced trio of Lood de Jager, Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn for Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Townsville, as they look to rebound from successive defeats against Australia.

Nienaber has made five changes to the match-day squad for the Test against the All Blacks, with Trevor Nyakane named at loosehead prop for his 50th Test cap. Two of the changes are in the starting lineup, and more three on the bench, which feature a five-three split this week.

De Jager (lock) has completed his return-to-play protocol after suffering a concussion against the Wallabies two weekends ago, and reunites with Eben Etzebeth in the second row, which sees Marvin Orie drop out of the squad.

The other change in the starting lineup is at blindside flank where Kwagga Smith is promoted from the bench in a direct switch with Franco Mostert, who will serve as impact player this week in a rotational switch to manage his workload.

Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn are the new players amongst the replacements, with Steyn set to provide cover at centre and fullback, and Jantjies at flyhalf, while Herschel Jantjies will cover scrumhalf.

With Jasper Wiese’s fate yet to be decided following a delay in his disciplinary hearing for foul play at a ruck, which was held earlier on Tuesday, Marco van Staden and Mostert – who covers lock and loose forward – are set to spark some energy later in the game, much like the replacement front row of Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Kock (both props) and Malcolm Marx (hooker).

Cheslin Kolbe (wing) is still recovering from the knock he took to the leg before the first Test against Australia, but Nienaber said the speedster was making good progress and could be available for selection next weekend.

“It’s always a massive task to face the All Blacks,” said Nienaber.

“They have skillful players who thrive on turnover ball and who know how to capitalise on point-scoring opportunities, so we know that we need to a deliver a quality 80-minute performance against them to turn the corner after two disappointing defeats.

“Experience will be vital to ensure that we remain focused and calm throughout the match, and players such as Elton and Frans will bring that when they take the field. They have both played and won against the All Blacks, but they will also bring a set of different skills.

“Lood also boasts 51 Test caps, which will be valuable in this match, while has Kwagga has faced them before as well, which gives us a chance to give Franco a well-deserved opportunity to be managed carefully this week after a physically taxing load since the season started.

Article continues below...

“Both Elton and Frans have been training very well, they’ve also been in our structures for years and have performed well for the team in high-pressure matches, so we are keen to see what dynamic they will bring to the game.”

Nienaber expected an epic encounter against the All Blacks, who have won all four of their Castle Lager Rugby Championship matches up to now with bonus points.

“We are fully aware of the challenge that awaits us, and we know what we have to do to stay on the right side of the scoreboard this weekend – strong defence, accurate execution and capitalising on our point-scoring chances will be key,” said Nienaber.

“We also have to ensure we make minimal mistakes because the All Blacks have proved time and again how they punish teams from small errors, so we need to deliver an effective performance all around.”

Luke Pearce (England) is the referee for this Test, with Jaco Peyer (South Africa) and Angus Gardner (Australia) serving as assistant referees, and Damon Murphy (Australia) is on TMO duty.

Springbok team to face New Zealand in Townsville:
15 – Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 68 caps, 60 pts (12t)
14 – Sbu Nkosi (Cell C Sharks) – 14 caps, 40 pts (8t)
13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 21 caps, 25 pts (5t)
12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 53 caps, 30 pts (6t)
11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 20 caps, 80 pts (16t)
10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 55 caps, 544 pts (6t, 83c, 112p, 4d)
9 – Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks) – 34 caps, 25 pts (5t)
8 – Duane Vermeulen (Vodacom Bulls) – 56 caps, 15 pts (3t)
7 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 14 caps, 5 pts (1t)
6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 58 caps, 30 pts (6t)
5 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 51 caps, 25 pts (5t)
4 – Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 92 caps, 15 pts (3t)
3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 45 caps, 5 pts (1t)
2 – Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 43 caps, 45 pts (9t)
1 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 49 caps, 5pts (1t)

Replacements:
16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 41 caps, 45 pts (9t)
17 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 54 caps, 5pts (1t)
18 – Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 26 caps, 0 pts
19 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 46 caps, 5pts (1t)
20 – Marco van Staden (Leicester Tigers) – 8 caps, 0 pts
21 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 16 caps, 25 pts (5t)
22 – Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes) – 40 caps, 300 pts (2t, 64c, 54p)
23 – Frans Steyn (Toyota Cheetahs) – 69 caps, 141pts (11t, 7c, 21p, 3d)

Springbok record against New Zealand:

Played 99; Won 36, Lost 59, Drawn 4; Points for 1577, Points against 2050; Tries scored 153, Tries conceded 225; Highest score 46 pts, Biggest win 17 pts; Win %: 36%.

Photo: @Springboks on Twitter

Related Posts

Boks set sights on British & Irish Lions Test series

Kwagga Smith and Cobus Reinach said the Springboks knew what they had to work on and were ready to sharpen…

19 Jul 2021
Chaos as All Blacks refuse to travel to Australia for Rugby Championships

SA Rugby confirmed on Friday that it was prepared to host the remainder of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship matches…

21 Aug 2021
All Blacks name squad for Rugby Championship

Ritchie McCaw will lead a powerful All Black squad into the Rugby Championship as the New Zealand team gears up…

23 Jun 2015
Murray named new Lions captain for SA tour

Ireland’s Conor Murray has been handed the captaincy for the Castle Lager Lions Series after Alun Wyn Jones was ruled…

30 Jun 2021
southern kings rugby
EP Kings to play in 2014 Currie Cup

The Eastern Province Kings will be playing in the ABSA Currie Cup Premier Division this year after the proposal to…

14 Feb 2014
Demetri Catrakilis to return to the Southern Kings

“The Greek God”, Demetri Catrakilis, is making a return to the Isuzu Southern Kings where he will be one of…

13 Jun 2019
Jean de Villiers retires from international rugby

Springbok captain Jean de Villiers on Sunday announced his retirement from international rugby, following a jaw fracture he sustained in…

28 Sep 2015
All Blacks to build on performance against Georgia

New Zealand rugby coach has selected a near full strength All Black team to play against Georgia tonight. The team…

02 Oct 2015
southern kings rugby
EP Kings happy with win over Boland

The Eastern Province Kings secured a resounding win against the Boland Cavaliers on Friday afternoon, recording a notable 40-19 win…

16 Sep 2013
Isuzu Southern Kings roar to a 38-28 victory against Glasgow

An inspired Isuzu Southern Kings claimed a bonus-point victory over Glasgow Warriors that saw the Port Elizabeth based team earn…

24 Sep 2018
McCaw to captain All Blacks against Samoa

The All Blacks team for the historic Test against Manu Samoa in Apia on Wednesday July 8 has been named,…

06 Jul 2015
British & Irish Lions 2021 tour schedule in South Africa announced

The British & Irish Lions could make history on an eight-game tour of South Africa in 2021, with Warren Gatland’s…

05 Dec 2019
Cheetahs defeat Kings in Port Elizabeth

The first-ever Guinness PRO14 rugby fixture to feature two South African sides ended in victory for the Toyota Cheetahs when…

15 Jan 2018
Springboks are climbing the World Rankings

South Africa will be visiting New Zealand on a mission to continue their climb up the world rugby rankings. Unbeaten…

04 Sep 2017
Bakkies Botha to face the Boks at Newlands

Bakkies Botha will be joined by three more South African Test players in the World XV squad for their match…

26 Jun 2015