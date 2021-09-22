Kouga Municipality is tendering for plot clearing

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: COMMUNITY SERVICES

NOTICE NO: 218/2021

REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): CHIPPING OF MEDIUM DENSE ALIEN VEGETATION IN

PUBLIC OPEN SPACES AND PRIVATE PLOTS IN AND AROUND JEFFREYS BAY AND

HUMANSDORP

Prospective service providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for Chipping of medium

dense alien vegetation in public open spaces and private plots in and around Jeffreys Bay

and Humansdorp.

DETAILED SPECIFICATION IS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY:

Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary

documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal

website www.kouga.gov.za.

CONDITIONS OF THIS RFQ:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable documents

must be submitted with tender submission saved a in a flash drive or CD. Failure to

submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD will deem the

bid non-responsive.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a

stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied

• A valid SARS Tax Compliance Status may be requested to verify tax status.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid original or certified B-BBEE Status level

Verification certificate / EME Certificate / Sworn Affidavit must be submitted to

validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint

more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any

tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• RFQ’s that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue will

not be considered.

Article continues below...

Any information regarding this formal quote can be obtained from Mrs. C. Venter and at

042200200 or [email protected] and copy [email protected]

Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 218/2021: “CHIPPING OF

MEDIUM DENSE ALIEN VEGETATION IN PUBLIC OPEN SPACES AND PRIVATE PLOTS IN

AND AROUND JEFFREYS BAY AND HUMANSDORP”, must be placed in the Tender Box

21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys

Bay, Room 122 on or before THURSDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER