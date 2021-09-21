New Agri Tourism route in Kouga

Ever wanted to to milk a cow. pick an orange off a tree or feed livestock? Do you want to see honey being made or to harvest your own strawberries?

Want to do something different and sleep over in a farmhouse or discover local heritage sites?

Tourism has been hard at work to enhance visitor experiences to the beautiful Kouga region. The newly launched Kouga Agritourism Route is just for you!

The first adventures with thrilling hands-on activities for young and old have been made available to the public, allowing you to explore nature while having loads of family fun.

The Co-op Community Trust Manager, Willie Oosthuizen, said, “The Co-op Community Trust facilitated the establishment of the Kouga Agritourism Route Association (KARA) earlier this year to help develop agritourism in the region in collaboration with communities with an asset-based development approach.”

Oosthuizen said agritourism – where agriculture and tourism meet to provide tourists with an amazing educations experience – is an important driver of economic growth.

“We have seen how the shutdown of the tourism and hospitality industry has negatively affected not only our community, but also the industry as a whole,” he said.

“With thousands of people affected, owners, employees, and their families who have been put on short time, have lost income and have been retrenched.”

Some of the roleplayers who are already on board include Mooihoek Strawberry Farm and Berry Barn in Hankey (self picking is open on 24 and 25 Sept) as well as Entabeni Farm in Patensie where one can pick oranges.

Keep an eye on St Francis Tourism’s page for updates on the upcoming deconstructed Calamari festival and applicable dates from the 24th of September onwards.

Pabala Private Nature Reserve, offers honey tasting, game drives, guided walks, and accommodation.

Come and milk a cow in Oyster Bay and stand in awe admiring ancient rock art across the region. Not to neglect the shell middens and ancient fish traps in the Greater St Francis Bay area.

Residents and visitors can choose book their own individualized route tour.

“Proceeds from the initiative will be ploughed into the development of more products on the route, including small craft and heritage sites,” said Oosthuizen.

“It is imperative that local heritage sites are accessible to all residents and visitors and meet international standards.”

For more information, contact Willie Oosthuizen at 066 485 2121 or send an email to [email protected]