Kouga Municipality encourages all residents to throw their weight behind the worldwide Elastic Cut Campaign.

It is as easy as one . . . two . . . three. Before throwing away a mask, cut the elastics to dispose of them properly.

This campaign follows after an overwhelming number of animals and birds had become entangled in the straps of masks.

Doing their bit are (from left) Kouga Environmental Specialist, Nomvelo Siwela, and Kouga Waste and Environmental Management Manager, Christa Venter.