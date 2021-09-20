Home owner shoots at suspects during home invasion

A 64-year-old Walmer resident shot at three suspects who entered his home in Old Seaview Road on 17 September 2021.

The complainant and his wife were socialising with friends at their house situated in a complex in Old Seaview Road when at about 20:30, they were surprised by three unknown men in their house.

As the group were in the lounge, they noticed the men approaching them from the passage. Two of the males had crowbars whilst the third male was armed with a knife.

The suspect with a crowbar attacked the male visitor by assaulting him over the head with the crowbar. The second suspect also armed with a crowbar attacked the complainant by also hitting him over the head.

The complainant managed to grab his licensed firearm and fired shots at the suspects. The suspects then fled on foot.

Whilst police were still at the house, neighbourhood watch members informed them that a body was lying in bushes not far from the house in Rocco Street. The deceased sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

SAPS Walmer detectives are investigating a possible link between the attempted house robbery and the murder. The complainant’s firearm was confiscated for ballistic analysis. No arrest has been made.

Cases of attempted house robbery and murder are under investigation.