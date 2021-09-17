Seven safety tips for lockdown level two

With summer on its way and the recent relaxation of lockdown restrictions, families will be getting out more to take advantage of the weather and the chance to do more socializing.

It is also Heritage month and South Africans are undoubtedly already planning their much-loved public holiday and National Braai Day on September 24.

Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity Services Group, reminds people that criminals do not play by rules. The relaxation of lockdown restrictions is merely something that provides more opportunity for them.

“Curfew has been extended to 11pm and the number of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings has also increased, following the President’s update on September 12. This is welcome news and a boost for the economy, but we urge people to remain sensible and aware when attending events, visiting restaurants and pubs, travelling home late at night and entertaining at home,” she says.

She shared these seven safety tips: