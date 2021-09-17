fbpx

More boreholes to be connected in St Francis Bay

Jeffreys Bay 17 September 2021

Kouga Municipality’s ongoing search for groundwater to increase the fast-declining water supply to residents in the Greater St Francis Bay Area is now bearing much-needed streams of water – helping to delay Day Zero.

“Three boreholes – delivering a combined yield of 777kl of water per day – were connected to the existing water supply at the Sea Vista reservoir,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“Two more viable boreholes are set to be connected within the next week or two.

“Once connected, the combined yield of the five boreholes will be 1 200kl per day – only half of the current average water consumption of between 2 100kl to 2 600kl per day.

This can increase to over 7 000kl per day over the peak season in December when the area has an influx in visitors.

“It is therefore imperative that all residents and businesses in the area reduce their above average daily water consumption by at least 50% before December to delay Day Zero – the day when they will run out of water – which is predicted for end October should no significant rain fall in the catchment area very soon.”

He said the DA led Council had, furthermore, adjusted the municipality’s capital budget to make provision for drought mitigation projects in the region.

“Some R900 000 has been made available for groundwater investigation for additional boreholes in St Francis Bay,” said Hendricks.

“Council has also applied to national departments for R101 million in drought funding to investigate desalination and to install prepaid meters throughout Kouga.”

As part of the municipality’s efforts to manage water usage, stringent measures have been put in place to ensure that the restricted allocation of water – 50l per person per day – is adhered to.

The municipality is also working with law enforcement to enforce compliance.

Residents are remined that the current water restrictions prohibit the connection of a hose pipe or an irrigation system to taps supplying water from the municipal system.

Pools may not be filled or topped up, and the washing of paved areas, roofs and walls with municipal water are also not allowed.

“Every one of us has a role to play in preventing Kouga’s taps from running dry – we must do all we can to save water,” said Hendricks. “We can only save water while there is still water to be saved.”

