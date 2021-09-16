Adjustment budget makes provision for drought projects

As the ongoing drought continues to grip the region, the DA led Kouga Municipality has adjusted its capital budget on 6 September to prevent taps from running dry.

Despite recent rains, the two biggest dams, Kogua and Impofu stood at 5% and 17% respectively. The Churchill Dam was at 19%.

Council has applied to National Treasury and the Department of Water and Sanitation for additional funding to augment the current water supply to the municipality.

“However, we cannot wait to see if our application is successful and, therefore, had to adjust our capital budget to make provision for drought mitigation projects,” said Kouga Finance Portfolio Councillor, Brenton Williams.

“Provision has been made for R 11 million to connect additional boreholes in Humansdorp, while R 900 000 has been made available for groundwater investigation for additional boreholes in St Francis Bay.”

Article continues below...

According to Williams, an extra R 3.6 million will be budgeted for the continued upgrade of the Hankey sanitation system, while R 600 000 is also on the adjustment budget for groundwater investigations in Thornhill and Loerie.

“Another R 2.8 million is on the budget for boreholes in Hankey,” he said.

“Council has, furthermore, applied to national departments for R 101 million in drought funding to investigate desalination and to install prepaid meters throughout Kouga.”