fbpx

Adjustment budget makes provision for drought projects

Adjustment budget makes provision for drought projects
Jeffreys Bay 16 September 2021

As the ongoing drought continues to grip the region, the DA led Kouga Municipality has adjusted its capital budget on 6 September to prevent taps from running dry.

Despite recent rains, the two biggest dams, Kogua and Impofu stood at 5% and 17% respectively. The Churchill Dam was at 19%.

Council has applied to National Treasury and the Department of Water and Sanitation for additional funding to augment the current water supply to the municipality.

“However, we cannot wait to see if our application is successful and, therefore, had to adjust our capital budget to make provision for drought mitigation projects,” said Kouga Finance Portfolio Councillor, Brenton Williams.

“Provision has been made for R 11 million to connect additional boreholes in Humansdorp, while R 900 000 has been made available for groundwater investigation for additional boreholes in St Francis Bay.”

Article continues below...

According to Williams, an extra R 3.6 million will be budgeted for the continued upgrade of the Hankey sanitation system, while R 600 000 is also on the adjustment budget for groundwater investigations in Thornhill and Loerie.

“Another R 2.8 million is on the budget for boreholes in Hankey,” he said.

“Council has, furthermore, applied to national departments for R 101 million in drought funding to investigate desalination and to install prepaid meters throughout Kouga.”

Related Posts

Free roadworthy checks for Kouga motorists

Kouga Municipality will be helping locals arrive safely at their holiday destinations this festive season. “Our Traffic Department will be…

29 Nov 2019
Eastern Cape Municipalities on the verge of collapse

Municipalities across the Eastern Cape are in crisis. People across the province are waking up to piles of uncollected rubbish,…

28 Jun 2020
Kouga turns to the court to fight closure of beaches

Kouga Municipality is finalising an urgent application to the Eastern Cape High Court, requesting that the decision to close all…

18 Dec 2020
Another shark attack in South Africa

Port St Johns has experienced yet another shark attack, with the unfortunate victim succumbing to his horrific injuries. At this…

18 Jan 2012
Providing food during Covid-19 lockdown

Nutritional Organic Vegetable Garden at the Rainbow School in Kruisfontein, is providing fresh healthy food items for community food parcels…

08 May 2020
New vehicles for Kouga Municipality’s Electrical team

More than 50 new vehicles have been purchased over the past four years to strengthen Kouga’s service delivery fleet. Among…

30 Jul 2020
Environmental Health students visit Kouga

Kouga Municipality is helping to keep South Africans healthy by nurturing the next generation of Environmental Health practitioners. Twenty third-year…

17 May 2019
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality needs IT Software

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: FINANCE (ICT) NOTICE NO: 185/2020 REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): RENEWAL AND UPGRADE OF KOUGA MUNICIPALITY’S…

27 Oct 2020
Jeffreys Bay
110 title deeds handed out in Jeffreys Bay

The life of a 67-year old Jeffreys Bay man, David van Gent, changed for the better when he officially became…

10 Nov 2020
Have your say about Kouga Municipality

The Kouga Municipality has commenced with their annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey is one of the tools that assist…

29 Jan 2014
No more "jobs for pals" in J'Bay

South Africa’s fourth democratic local government elections is the first time voters will properly able to compare political parties’ track…

23 Mar 2011
Coastal repairs underway in Oyster Bay

Repairs and protection work have started along the beachfront of one of Kouga’s most pristine coastal towns. Kouga Municipality this…

22 Feb 2019
Council to tighten reins on illegal signage

THE Kouga Council will be tightening the reins on outdoor advertising and signage boards in the region. Executive Mayor Elza…

17 Feb 2017
R 87 million flood damage in Kouga

Recent floods in the Kouga have resulted in severe damage to roads and other infrastructure in the region. It will…

14 Jul 2011
Motion of No Confidence against Mayor Hendricks fails

A motion of no confidence against Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, was withdrawn on Friday. The motion, brought against Hendricks…

27 Feb 2021