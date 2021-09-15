Drop in Covid Cases could signal end of third wave in Kouga

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region which could indicate that the region’s third wave has peaked.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 167 on September 13 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On September 5, there was 283 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 181 residents have died.

The breakdown per town was Jeffreys Bay (67), Humansdorp (55), Loerie (20), Patensie (9), Hankey (7), St Francis Bay (4), Thornhill (4), Andrieskraal (1), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Andrieskraal (1), Arcadia (5), Aston Bay (7), Boskloof (1), C-Place (1), Gill Marcus (10), Golf Course (1), Greenfields (2), Hankey (5), Humansdorp Town (25), Jeffreys Bay Central (34), Kruisfontein (3), KwaNomzamo (9), Loerie (18), Ocean View (12), Patensie (19), Pellsrus (10), St Francis Bay (4), Thornhill (4), Vaaldam (1), Wavecrest (3), and Weston (2).

The cumulative total stood at 8 532, including, 8 184 recoveries.