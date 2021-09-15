Application open to host holiday events in Kouga

The closing date is drawing near for event organisers who would like to operate in the Kouga region over the festive season.

Kouga Tourism Portfolio Councillor, Frances Baxter, said event organisers had until Friday, October 30 to submit applications to host events or holiday activities in the region between 1 December 2021 and 5 January 2022.

“No late applications will be considered,” she said.

“Submitting an application does not guarantee permission to stage an event during the festive season. All approvals are granted by the Kouga Events Management Committee and the applicant may be required to do a presentation.”

Application forms are available on the Kouga Municipality website at www.kouga.gov.za, as well as at the Local Economic Development and Tourism Department situated at 16 Woltemade Street in Jeffreys Bay.

Alternatively, send an email to [email protected]

Application forms and all compliance documents must be submitted to [email protected] and [email protected]

For more information, contact the Local Economic Development and Tourism Department at 042 200 2200 or send and email to [email protected]

Events like the iconic Marina Mile have already been confirmed and the highly popular open water swim will take place on 30 December at Marina Martinique.