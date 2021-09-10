Have your say on the draft Outdoor Advertising By-Law of Kouga Municipality

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

NOTICE NUMBER: 213/2021

DEPARTMENT PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM

DRAFT OUTDOOR ADVERTISING AND SIGNAGE BY-LAW: REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 160(4)(b) of the Constitution, Act 108 of 1996,

read with Section 12 and 13 of the Local Government – Municipal Systems Act, Act 32

of 2000, that the Draft Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-Law is available for

inspection and comments. An electronic copy of the document and annexures can

be viewed and downloaded on the municipal website: www.kouga.gov.za

Any person or body wishing to provide comments can do so within a period of 30 days

from date of publication of this notice. Comments or further enquiries can be directed

to the Town Planning Office:

Kouga Municipality

16 Woltemade Street

Jeffreys Bay

Article continues below...

E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

All comments must be in writing, clearly stating name and contact details.

MR D de JAGER

ACTING DEPUTY MUNICIPAL MANAGER