fbpx

Have your say on the draft Outdoor Advertising By-Law of Kouga Municipality

Have your say on the draft Outdoor Advertising By-Law of Kouga Municipality
Jeffreys Bay 10 September 2021

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
NOTICE NUMBER: 213/2021
DEPARTMENT PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM

DRAFT OUTDOOR ADVERTISING AND SIGNAGE BY-LAW: REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 160(4)(b) of the Constitution, Act 108 of 1996,
read with Section 12 and 13 of the Local Government – Municipal Systems Act, Act 32
of 2000, that the Draft Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-Law is available for
inspection and comments. An electronic copy of the document and annexures can
be viewed and downloaded on the municipal website: www.kouga.gov.za

Any person or body wishing to provide comments can do so within a period of 30 days
from date of publication of this notice. Comments or further enquiries can be directed
to the Town Planning Office:

Kouga Municipality
16 Woltemade Street
Jeffreys Bay

Article continues below...

E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

All comments must be in writing, clearly stating name and contact details.

MR D de JAGER
ACTING DEPUTY MUNICIPAL MANAGER

Related Posts

kromme river
Power interruption St Francis Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY NOTICE NUMBER: 212/2020 KOUGA INTERRUPTION OF ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: AREA AFFECTED: St Francis Bay; Cape St. Francis, Oyster Bay…

29 Nov 2020
st francis bay fire
Arson likely to blame for St Francis Bay fires

There is a high probability that arson is to blame for the fires which razed ten houses and severely damaged…

08 Feb 2019
Council meeting to be held on 27 March in Jeffreys Bay

Notice has been given in terms of Section 19 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act 2000 that an Ordinary…

25 Mar 2015
Kouga Municipality is hiring a Tourism Officer

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108) NOTICE NO: 39/ 2021 VACANCY Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle…

02 Mar 2021
Service Delivery gets a fiery boost in Kouga

A state-of-the-art water tanker and fully equipped fire and rescue vehicle are set to significantly enhance Kouga Municipality’s ability to…

03 Jun 2021
Jeffreys Bay traditional dance group gets boost

A Jeffreys Bay traditional dance group is set to break out their best moves thanks to Kouga Municipality’s Ward Development…

06 Feb 2020
Property market takes a breather in Kouga

The property markets in both Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay appear to be heading into buyers territory as the…

24 Apr 2019
Kouga Municipality is tendering for Sodium Hydroxide for Water Treatment Works

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING NOTICE NO: 97/2021 SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND TRANSPORT OF SODIUM HYDROXIDE TO WATER…

10 Jun 2021
Hankey residents advised to boil their drinking water

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board is busy fixing the canal system that supplies water to Hankey. The repairs are expected to…

21 Jul 2012
Vehicle fleet of Kouga is dysfunctional

Kouga Municipality’s ageing fleet is threatening to bring service delivery to a standstill. A shocking report, tabled to Kouga’s new…

26 Oct 2016
point jeffreys bay
Ward Assistants connect residents with councillors

Kouga Municipality is making it easier for communities to connect with their ward councillors. Ward assistants are now in place…

05 Feb 2020
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Finances under pressure but stable

The first six months of the 2016/17 financial year have passed and the cash flow of the Kouga Municipality is…

19 Jan 2017
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power cuts tonight in JBay

The power supply to Jeffreys Bay, including Aston Bay and Paradise Beach, will be off for about two hours from…

09 Oct 2012
Affordable rental housing for Kouga

At least 1 500 rental units for households with low to moderate incomes are set to be built in Kouga…

12 Oct 2020
Kouga Municipality brightens up Mooi Uitsig

Kouga Municipality has brightened up the lives of 200 households in Humansdorp recently. Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, switched on the…

29 Jun 2021