The West Wind Digital Lifestyle Magazine Issue 11 is out now

The West Wind is an online-only community magazine covering the greater St Francis area. The magazine is full of local people, events, local music, happening, functions, sports reports, restaurant reviews and more.

In this issue the fantastic photography of Si Cuneen is featured. After 31 years in the UK, Si has chosen Cape St Francis as his home and has taken to shooting some of the most amazing nature and bird photographs in and around Seals.

Always looking for new and fresh angles, Si’s photos have also been published in Getaway Magazine.

Prof Cowling from FOSTER shows us the most incredible flowers to look out for on the Wildside as we go into spring, coupled with some very cool photographs as well. FOSTER has launched their new website, and it is a stunning portrayal of the work they do in the area.

flowers on the wildside © Cowling

With several No.1 hits under his belt, the inimitable Robin Auld came and rocked Nevermind to a very appreciative crowd. While he belted out out ‘All of Women’ and ‘Shesheke Town’, the audience got stuck into some delicious Nevermind fodder and drinks, and whales were frolicking in the background (true story).

Robin Auld jamming Nevermind

Our surfing locals did well at the South African Longboarding Champs at JBay, taking four available titles. Kody McGregor took a few very cool shots. Congrats to Makai Kabot, Rory and Joel Dace, and Greg Smith, who took out the Kahunas (ballies) division.

Makai Kabot © Kody McGregor

Local artist Juliette Godfrey is our local showpiece artist, and her enthralling profile was written by local writer Jacquie Jorgensen. Juliette’s art is thought-provoking and dramatic, and we’re proud to showcase some of her best work in the magazine.

Melissa Volker continues her learn to Stand Up Paddleboard in this issue as we delve into episode three of this informative series. Melissa is a published author, and we’re always proud to have her contributing to our humble magazine.