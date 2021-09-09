fbpx

2021 World Surf Champions will be decided at Rip Curl WSL Finals

Surfing 9 September 2021

The 2021 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) will be soon see the World Champions crowned as  the Top 5 men and women have arrived  in San Clemente, California for the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals.

This historic event will await the best surfing conditions, running over one day, between September 9 – 17 in the new, winner-take-all event to decide the undisputed 2021 World Champions.

“To win the third World Title is my biggest goal,” said two-time WSL Champion and World No. 1, Gabriel Medina (BRA). “It’s amazing to win the title.

All the surfers I look up to have won 3 titles, so I really want to do that. I know it’s gonna be hard, but I’ve been training hard, surfing everyday and I just want to make it happen.”

“It would be really special to win a World Title in this new format, here in Lower Trestles” said four-time WSL Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Carissa Moore (HAW).

“I have four amazing women in the showdown, so I really have to put my head down and work for this one, but if it works out it will be super special.”

The top-ranked male and female surfers, Medina and Moore, will have a major advantage over the other WSL Final 5 contenders as they will be seeded directly into the Title Match, a best-of-three showdown to determine the World Champion.

The remaining surfers will enter the Rip Curl WSL Finals bracket based on their year-end rankings.

