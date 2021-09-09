2021 World Surf Champions will be decided at Rip Curl WSL Finals

The 2021 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) will be soon see the World Champions crowned as the Top 5 men and women have arrived in San Clemente, California for the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals.

This historic event will await the best surfing conditions, running over one day, between September 9 – 17 in the new, winner-take-all event to decide the undisputed 2021 World Champions.

“To win the third World Title is my biggest goal,” said two-time WSL Champion and World No. 1, Gabriel Medina (BRA). “It’s amazing to win the title.

All the surfers I look up to have won 3 titles, so I really want to do that. I know it’s gonna be hard, but I’ve been training hard, surfing everyday and I just want to make it happen.”

“It would be really special to win a World Title in this new format, here in Lower Trestles” said four-time WSL Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Carissa Moore (HAW).

“I have four amazing women in the showdown, so I really have to put my head down and work for this one, but if it works out it will be super special.”

The top-ranked male and female surfers, Medina and Moore, will have a major advantage over the other WSL Final 5 contenders as they will be seeded directly into the Title Match, a best-of-three showdown to determine the World Champion.

The remaining surfers will enter the Rip Curl WSL Finals bracket based on their year-end rankings.