St Francis Bay Security Update – September 2021

Jeffreys Bay 8 September 2021

Security in St Francis Bay is co-ordinated by the Community Police Forum (CPF).

The CPF manages the cooperation of the Police, the private security companies, the neighbourhood watch groups, and the municipality law enforcement units.

In St Francis Bay, the cameras are funded by the Special Rating Area (SRA), which is a Non-Profit Company (NPC).

The cameras are monitored and maintained by Atlas Security, with Calibre Security as the local reaction force.

In the first 6 months of 2021, there were the following activations in St Francis Bay.

    • Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) reads: 2,168,932
    • Positive LPR Alerts: 402
    • Analytical activations: 6,831
    • Times Calibre was dispatched: 474
    • SAPS request for footage: 41
    • Some of the successes over the last two months
    • Paint thief arrested on 14/7/2021.
    • Bicycle thief arrested 09/08/2021.
    • Three Jeep vehicle thieves arrested, jeep retrieved 11/08/21
    • Three copper pipe thieves apprehended 14/08/21
    • Two youngsters breaking poles in Marina Village were apprehended and handed over to Marina Village Chairperson.
    • Shots fired in the village, and after a description was obtained by Calibre, Atlas was able to trace the registration number, which was handed to SAPS.
    • A wallet was dropped at the Spar Centre and inadvertently handed to an incorrect person. That person was traced through the cameras via the reg number, and Calibre could trace the person and get the wallet back.
    • In total, there were 105 reactions over the last two months.

There is much security in place, but it also helps if citizens remain vigilant and keep their eyes on our streets, neighbours, and friends.

There are several local WhatsApp safety groups, and in some areas, there are street WhatsApp safety groups.

These groups are all good and effective if they are reserved as safety channels and are not used for general chatter.

Photo: Clive Wright

