92 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 283 on September 5 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On August 31, there was 324 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 179 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at September 5, was Humansdorp (96), Jeffreys Bay (92), Loerie (34), Patensie (18), Hankey (16), St Francis Bay (16), Thornhill (10), Oyster Bay (1), and Andrieskraal (0).

The hot spots are Arcadia (11), Aston Bay (1), Boskloof (2), C-Place (3), Gill Marcus (eight), Golf Course (2), Graslaagte (1), Hankey (13), Humansdorp Town (30), Jeffreys Bay Central (49), Kruisfontein (16), KwaNomzamo (15), Loerie (34), Ocean View (7), Oyster Bay (1), Patensie (18), Pellsrus (27), Sea Vista (2), St Francis Bay (14), Thornhill (10), Vaaldam (11), Wavecrest (5), and Weston (3).