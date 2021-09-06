fbpx

New Club Captain for NSRI Lifeguard Unit

Jeffreys Bay 6 September 2021

Meet Keawáne Hammond, our new Station 37 Lifeguard Unit Captain (Club Chairman) who got voted in unanimously during a Lifeguard Unit meeting over this weekend.

Keawáne hails from Pellsrus and have been part of lifesaving in the region for almost a decade. He is known as a resourceful person who takes initiative during tough times.

We look forward to see the growth and further development of the Unit under his leadership.

The Station 37 Lifeguard Unit is a surf lifesaving club that consist of various lifesaving clubs in Jeffreys Bay that joined forces under the banner of the NSRI and part of @lifesavingsouthafrica (LSA)

If you are interested to get involved with lifesaving, please contact NSRI Jeffreys Bay on 079 916 0390

