New Club Captain for NSRI Lifeguard Unit

Meet Keawáne Hammond, our new Station 37 Lifeguard Unit Captain (Club Chairman) who got voted in unanimously during a Lifeguard Unit meeting over this weekend.
Keawáne hails from Pellsrus and have been part of lifesaving in the region for almost a decade. He is known as a resourceful person who takes initiative during tough times.
We look forward to see the growth and further development of the Unit under his leadership.
The Station 37 Lifeguard Unit is a surf lifesaving club that consist of various lifesaving clubs in Jeffreys Bay that joined forces under the banner of the NSRI and part of @lifesavingsouthafrica (LSA)
If you are interested to get involved with lifesaving, please contact NSRI Jeffreys Bay on 079 916 0390