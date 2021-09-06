Eastern Cape Farmer Murdered at Home near Nanaga

On Sunday 05/09/2021 at approximately 18:30 in the evening, three armed men entered the home of Werner and Estelle Buchner on their dairy farm, Boslaagte, near Nanaga, about 40 km outside of Gqeberha

Werner Buchner Senior was shot in the back and his son Werner Buchner Junior was also shot when the attackers entered the premises.

Estelle Buchner attempted to shield her husband and son with her own body upon which the attackers proceeded to kick and beat her resulting in both her arms being broken.

Estelle and Werner Buchner Junior were transported to a hospital in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) for treatment, where Werner Junior has undergone surgery and is now in a stable condition.

Unfortunately, Agri Eastern Cape is saddened to announce that Mr Werner Buchner Senior was fatally wounded and died on the scene at the age of 55.

Estelle Buchner made the call for help and the local farming community and role players immediately responded to the call. At this stage the reason for the attack is unknown and the only items missing from the home are two cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money.

All three attackers are still at large and the SAPS dog unit and other statutory forces have been deployed to assist in the search.

Agri Eastern Cape would like to thank the local farming community who immediately responded to the call for help from Estelle and acknowledge the coordinated and controlled manner in which they activated their emergency procedures.