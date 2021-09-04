How to stay safe in your residential estate

Good personal safety habits should never be neglected or forgotten. They play a major role in preventing potential crime, and should be encouraged even if you live behind the walls of a residential estate or security complex.

“Residents often become complacent with regard to their security, and think that they can drop their guard the moment they drive through the estate’s gates.

We urge residents to remember that they still have a part to play in keeping themselves and fellow residents safe,” says Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT.

Crime syndicates often target lifestyle estates exactly because those residents tend to become complacent with regard to security.

“A particularly serious problem is information passed on by people who live on, or have regular jobs within estates. Armed with information, and their own reconnaissance, the criminals keep finding new ways of gaining access to estates.”

Estate security companies are constantly on the lookout for ways to improve their service to residents, and have introduced a range of technological measures such as access-control systems, movement-activated cameras, and constant patrols.

Regardless of the measures that may be in place, it still remains vital that residents play their part. Hattingh offers the following safety tips for estate residents: