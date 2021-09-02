NSRI urges caution due to Spring conditions

With Spring approaching the NSRI are appealing to the public to be cautious in and around water.

Weather conditions are improving as we head towards warmer weather but winter sea conditions, with rough seas, strong winds and often stormy conditions prevail.

The NSRI are appealing to anyone launching any kind of craft to go to sea to download and use the NSRI RSA SafeTrx free cellphone application.

NSRI responded to a number of calls over the past few days and we are reminding boaters, sailors and paddlers to always consult SAWS (South African Weather Service) forecasts before launching, prepare for expected weather conditions and have and use the NSRI RSA SafeTrx app on your cellphone.

We are also appealing to sea going and inland water users – boaters, sailors and paddlers – to have easily accessible safety gear onboard their craft – cellphones fully charged and stored in watertight plastic sleeves, the NSRI emergency numbers 112 and 0870949774 programmed into your phone, red distress flares, bright coloured craft and clothing, a referee whistle, wear properly fitting life-jackets and know how to use your safety equipment in an emergency.

Prepare yourself and your crew for an emergency so that everyone is familiar with what to do when an emergency situation arises.

Children should have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

Photo: Clive Wright