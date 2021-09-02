fbpx

NSRI urges caution due to Spring conditions

NSRI urges caution due to Spring conditions
News 2 September 2021

With Spring approaching the NSRI are appealing to the public to be cautious in and around water.

Weather conditions are improving as we head towards warmer weather but winter sea conditions, with rough seas, strong winds and often stormy conditions prevail.

The NSRI are appealing to anyone launching any kind of craft to go to sea to download and use the NSRI RSA SafeTrx free cellphone application.

NSRI responded to a number of calls over the past few days and we are reminding boaters, sailors and paddlers to always consult SAWS (South African Weather Service) forecasts before launching, prepare for expected weather conditions and have and use the NSRI RSA SafeTrx app on your cellphone.

We are also appealing to sea going and inland water users – boaters, sailors and paddlers – to have easily accessible safety gear onboard their craft – cellphones fully charged and stored in watertight plastic sleeves, the NSRI emergency numbers 112 and 0870949774 programmed into your phone, red distress flares, bright coloured craft and clothing, a referee whistle, wear properly fitting life-jackets and know how to use your safety equipment in an emergency.

Article continues below...

Prepare yourself and your crew for an emergency so that everyone is familiar with what to do when an emergency situation arises.

Children should have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

Photo: Clive Wright

Related Posts

NSRI issues spring tide warning following Umhloti beach drowning

The NSRI Durban volunteer sea rescue duty crew were activated following reports from the eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services of…

01 Oct 2012
Swimmers rescued at Oyster Bay

Two teenagers were rescued from the surf at Oyster Bay on Monday afternoon after getting caught in rip currents. The…

15 Jan 2020
Chokka boats collide at sea

Late last night, the St Francis NSRI received a request for assistance from the Chokka fishing boats ALTAR and SOUTHERN…

15 Sep 2014
Pink NSRI Buoys save lives in South Africa

The NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy project was announced as winner of the 2018 IMRF award for Innovation and Technology in…

09 Nov 2018
Seach for surfer in Cape Town

Early yesterday evening, the NSRI Kommetjie sea rescue crew were activated following eye-witness reports of a surfer suspected to be…

29 Jul 2013
Drama at Billabong Pro

The strong onshore wind, big swell and driving rain was bad enough for the surfers and spectators at the final…

25 Jul 2011
Jeffreys Bay
New Lifesaving container for Jeffreys Bay

A container has been converted into a Lifeguard tower for Jeffreys Bay and will be transported here next week by…

17 Oct 2018
Take care along the coast warns NSRI

The NSRI are urging extreme public caution around the coast with the new moon spring tide peaking today Monday the 18th December….

18 Dec 2017
Port Alfred rivers are flooding

The NSRI have been requested by the City Disaster Management of the Ndlambe Municipality to urge boaters and boat owners…

18 Oct 2012
Humansdorp fisherman rescued by NSRI

Late yesterday afternoon, the NSRI Port Elizabeth volunteer sea rescue duty crew were activated following a request for medical assistance…

15 Apr 2013
Fisherman dies on Oyster Bay beach

On Sunday afternoon (14 June 2020), the NSRI in Oyster Bay were activated following a request for urgent medical assistance from…

18 Jun 2020
NSRI on high alert following heavy rains along the coast

NSRI volunteer sea rescue crews across the coastlines along parts of the Western Cape, Southern Cape and Eastern Cape were…

15 Jul 2012
Stolen NSRI pink buoy tracked down in Port Elizabeth

The pink rescue buoy, stolen from Surfers Point in Jeffreys Bay has been located and returned to the beach. After…

07 Jan 2018
Rip currents biggest cause of drowning in South Africa

As the holiday season ends, the National Sea Rescue Institute has looked at the drowning statistics from the NSRI stations…

23 Jan 2015
Family rescued from camp site

The Berg River came down in flood over the Easter weekend, trapping campers at the camp site near Hankey (30…

06 Apr 2015