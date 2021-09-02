fbpx

Eskom to deal with R35.3 billion municipal debt

Eskom to deal with R35.3 billion municipal debt
South Africa 2 September 2021

Eskom has reiterated its commitment to improving the arrear municipal debt that has ballooned to R35.3 billion for the financial year ending March 2021.

To address this, among other challenges, Eskom said it was working closely with the Political Task Team led by the Deputy President, David Mabuza.

Outlining its financial results on Tuesday, Eskom Chief Financial Officer, Calib Cassim, said the outstanding municipal debt rose by 26% to R35.3 billion.

“Cost savings alone is not a solution,” Cassim stressed.

In addition to working with the office of the Deputy President, the power utility is also embarking on active partnership agreements with some of the municipalities, in which it hopes to arrest the spiral in outstanding debt.

“Eskom’s capital position must be resolved. Cost-reflective tariffs and resolving the municipal arrear debt are required to achieve the successful implementation of Eskom’s turnaround and to ensure long-term financial sustainability. For its part, Eskom continues its concerted effort to reduce the debt and to improve gearing,” said Cassim.

Meanwhile, the State-owned entity has reported that it has so far secured R16.2 billion of its R41.6 billion funding requirement for the 2022 financial year.

In addition, the strengthening of the rand had a significant positive impact on results for the year, the entity said.

However, Cassim stated that Eskom’s liquidity remained a concern due to the high cost of servicing the outstanding debt, working capital requirements, escalating municipal arrear debt, and sub-investment grade level credit ratings, among other factors.

“This picture is likely to remain unchanged in the short- to medium-term. However, reliance on government support mitigates the material uncertainty regarding Eskom’s status as a going concern,” said Cassim.

Gross debt

Eskom admitted that the performance during the year under review was challenging.

While the SOE managed to reduce its gross debt by R81.9 billion, a 16.9% reduction, R401.8 billion outstanding debt remains remained.

According to Eskom, it attracted a net finance cost of R31.5 billion, turning an operating profit of R5.8 billion into a loss of R18.9 billion after tax.

Meanwhile, it achieved operational cost savings of R14.4 billion, against a target of R14.1 billion.

Although sales volumes were down, primary energy costs increased by 3.4% to R115.9 billion, while normalised operating costs increased by 1.6%.

Article continues below...

Impact of COVID-19

Eskom said it was not spared from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The slowdown of economic activity due to the pandemic led to an unprecedented decline in sales, which fell 6.7% from the previous year. Sadly, the losses Eskom suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic were not limited to our finances,” said André de Ruyter, Eskom Group Chief Executive.

De Ruyter announced that the entity lost 153 staff members to the deadly virus, including 17 contractors as of August 2021.

“Our sincere condolences go to the affected families,” said De Ruyter.

However, he said believes that every crisis brings with it an opportunity.

“In this case, Eskom used unfortunate lower demand presented by the lockdown to conduct much-needed maintenance at some of our power stations.”

In addition, revenue increased to R204.3 billion during the year, from R199.5 billion the previous year.

This was mainly attributed to an 8.76% annual increase in the electricity tariff during the period, offset by a reduction of 6.7% in sales volume.

Vandalism

Eskom has also noted improvement in transmission and distribution network performance.

Meanwhile, high levels of asset vandalism, equipment theft, and overloaded networks continued to increase breakdowns and maintenance costs, limiting the return on investment and posing a safety risk.

However, the SOE said it was concerned by the increase in electricity theft and illegal connections, which has necessitated load reduction in areas with a high incidence of illegal connections.

De Ruyter explained that Eskom’s long-term objectives of achieving operational and financial sustainability are dependent on the successful implementation of the turnaround plan currently underway.

“The turnaround plan, which is overseen by a diverse executive committee, comprising 56% Black female representation, focuses on operations recovery, improving the income statement, strengthening the balance sheet, driving business separation, and bringing about a winning, can-do culture,” said De Ruyter.

Related Posts

power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Eskom system remains vulnerable

Eskom says the system remains constrained and vulnerable with generating plants performing at very low levels of reliability. “With unplanned…

13 Nov 2019
Solar energy Plant for South Africa

  German-based Concentrix Solar has inaugurated its first facility in South Africa, with the commissioning of a 60 kilowatt solar…

08 Sep 2010
Municipalities to intensify debt collection

The South Africa Local Government Association (SALGA) has resolved that the country’s municipalities embark on a rigorous debt collection and…

24 Feb 2020
The Chokka is biting

2011 has got off to a flying start for the Squid industry in the region with reports of good catches…

12 Jan 2011
Load shedding expected until Friday

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has confirmed that South Africa can expect load shedding for most of this week, with some…

04 Dec 2018
Darkness awaits Merafong as Eskom set to implement 14 hours rolling blackouts per day

Merafong residents face the imminent threat of 14 hours of blackouts per day if the municipality fails to draft an…

22 Aug 2019
load shedding jeffreys bay
If Eskom fails then South Africa fails

Eskom is R450bn in debt and 33% over-staffed (according to Jabu Mabuza, recently resigned chairperson of the Eskom board). They…

19 Jan 2020
The coal crises at Eskom is getting worse

The coal crisis at Eskom is worsening, with at least four of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations now having less…

17 Sep 2018
Its time for Eskom to the restructured or privatised

Eskom is seeking a 15 % price increase in electricity over the next three years and South Africans simply cannot…

02 Sep 2018
load shedding jeffreys bay
Can Eskom keep the lights on?

Eskom has been forced to implement emergency stage one load shedding following the revelation that five of its coal power…

25 Nov 2018
load shedding jeffreys bay
No blackouts today for South Africa

Eskom says electricity supply for the first part of this week should be sufficient enough to avoid load shedding after…

08 Dec 2014
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Lights stay on in Mpumalanga towns

There will be no electricity cut-off in the troubled Thaba Chweu local municipality in Mpumalanga, the provincial government has assured….

16 Oct 2013
load shedding jeffreys bay
South Africa’s electricity supply: what’s tripping the switch

Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility, has a litany of financial and operational problems. In 2017 the Goldman Sachs Group declared it…

28 Dec 2020
Save power urges Eskom

Eskom on Tuesday warned that the power system would be tight as a result of the icy weather conditions and…

08 Aug 2012
load shedding jeffreys bay
9.4 % hike will have consequences, says Eskom’s Molefe

The risk of load shedding could increase as a result of energy regulator Nersa’s decision to only give Eskom half…

02 Mar 2016