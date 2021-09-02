102 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 324 on August 31 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On August 19, there was 400 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

From June to August, a total of 441 children of school going age tested positive for COVID-19: 5 to 9 years (86), 10 to 14 years (146), and 15 to 19 years (209).

Some 179 Kouga residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at August 31, was Humansdorp (109), Jeffreys Bay (102), Loerie (32), Patensie (24), St Francis Bay (23), Hankey (18), Thornhill (13), Oyster Bay (1), and Andrieskraal (0).

The hot spots are Arcadia (12), Aston Bay (7), Boskloof (5), C-Place (2), Gill Marcus (9), Golf Course (1), Graslaagte (3), Greenfields (2), Hankey (9), Humansdorp Town (22), Jeffreys Bay Central (51), Kruisfontein (17), KwaNomzamo (33), Loerie (32), Ocean View (eight), Oyster Bay (1), Patensie (24), Pellsrus (29), Sea Vista (9), St Francis Bay (14), Thornhill (13), Vaaldam (7), Wavecrest (5), and Weston (9).