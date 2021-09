The Kouga Cultural Centre was gutted by a fire early yesterday morning.

According to the Kouga Municipality the fire was started by homeless people who were seeking shelter.

The Fire Department was on the scene quickly and with some hep from the rain, managed to extinguish the fire.

A damage assessment will determine the extent of the havoc caused by the fire.

The Cultural Centre was built in 2002 but sadly became derelict in latter years.