7 Must-Haves To Help Your Small Business Get Ahead

Do you feel that your small business has lost some of the momentum that it originally had? That’s because word-of-mouth advertising and walk-ins can only get you so far. Now’s the time to take your business to the next-level.

Try implementing the following 7 must-haves one by one to grow your small business:

1. Get a website – build it yourself

Now isn’t the time to create unnecessary expenses, we understand. That’s why a website builder is a great way to get online quickly and cost-effectively. Domains.co.za’s Site Builder offers hundreds of templates and Drag & Drop functionality so you can have a professional website live within hours.

From just R100 per month (domain name* & monthly hosting included) you can reach a wider network of people searching for what you sell.

2. Create a marketing plan – start with social media & email marketing

In marketing, consistency is important. So, whatever you think you can manage, continue the pace. A marketing plan can help you focus, prioritise and strategise your marketing efforts.

Start with a social media page and create one post per week – this will help you create awareness about your product, or service, and build relationships with new potential customers. Try sending out a monthly newsletter to your current opted-in customers to nurture the relationships you already have.

3. Use analytics

Use Google analytics on your website and start tracking your social media efforts to obtain some insights to who your potential customers are, how much traffic your website is getting and where they are coming from. Tracking statistics like these can help you measure what works and what doesn’t.

4. Create a vision

Where do you see your business next year, or the year thereafter? Create an attainable vision for your business with actionable monthly milestones and goals to take you there. Without the above your business’ growth potential could easily become stunted.

5. Support a cause

Businesses need to have a heart too. A cause helps show your softer side to your customers and potential customers, and at the same time it can help make the world a better place. A win-win situation.

As you are still growing and need all the profits you can get, you don’t need to commit thousands of rands to a cause. Start small but keep it up.

6. Grow your talent

You can’t know or do it all; with the right people at your side, you can take your business where you want it to go. When the time comes to build a team, do it!

The right team players can help you improve your service and build relationships. Before you employ anyone, take the time to formulate and create a sustainable company culture that will help you attract and retain the right talent.

7. Make use of Hosted PBX in the Cloud

A growing team requires streamlined internal and external communications to improve productivity. Hosted PBX in the Cloud by Domains.co.za is just the solution.

Not only can you make UnCapped* crystal-clears calls from anywhere to anywhere, but you can also use the solution for web conferencing and Live Chat etc. to ensure every member of your staff, even the remote ones, are 100% on top of things.