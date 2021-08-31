How to Flip Houses With No Money

The house flipping business is very lucrative that even first-timers can walk away with huge profits. What makes it great is that you only need to have a great eye, which allows you to turn properties that are eyesores into jaw-dropping abodes.

However, coming up with capital may not be easy. What’s worse is that you really cannot start house-flipping with no money at all.

This is because you will need to buy a house first and renovate it before you can sell it and get money off of it.

However, the good news is that you can start flipping houses with no money at all. Below, we explain how you can easily do that.

Private Money Lenders

This is a really great option for individuals who have the skills and experience to flip houses but lack the funds to do so. Private money lenders are people who can afford to buy a house and renovate it but have no real estate or flipping experience.

All they will do is to finance your project and sit back while you do everything else. You then have to pay back the money with interest.

Try Hard Money Lenders

A hard money lender will lend you money that has to be paid back at a higher interest. They will also charge some points on top of that.

The main advantage of borrowing from them is that they can actually lend you more than a bank or financial institution would.

It’s easier to get money from them because qualifying for a loan does not depend on your credit score.

You just need to present a great idea and prove that you will be able to pay back the loan at high interest.

What should be noted is that hard money lenders will, most of the time, lend you only a percentage of the purchasing price of the property, say 70%.

This means that you will need to have a bit of money to finance the rest of the project.