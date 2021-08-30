fbpx

Kouga is tendering for development plans for St Francis Bay and Hankey CBD

Jeffreys Bay 30 August 2021

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM
NOTICE NO: 153/2021

DEVELOPMENT OF PLANS FOR HANKEY AND ST FRANCIS BAY CBD

Suitably qualified, capable and experienced Service Providers are hereby invited to submit
tenders for the below:

CONTRACT NO: DESCRIPTION

158/2021 Development of the Hankey CDB Precinct Plan
159/2021 Development of the St Francis Bay CDB Precinct Plan

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 13 August
2020.

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable documents
must be submitted with tender submission saved a in a flash drive or CD. Failure to
submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD will deem the
bid non-responsive.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20-point scoring system.
• A minimum functional assessment score of 70% will apply to this contract.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be
submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 153/2021:“
DEVELOPMENT OF THE HANKEY / ST FRANCIS BAY CBD PRECINCT PLAN”, must be placed in the
Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance),

Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY,13 SEPTEMBER 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

Photo: Darren Peens

