fbpx

Great waves to wrap up SA Longboard Champs in JBay

Great waves to wrap up SA Longboard Champs in JBay
Jeffreys Bay Surfing 30 August 2021

After a week of non-stop waves at the South African Longboarding Championships, the Finals day was truly the cherry on top.

Competitors woke up to perfect corduroy lines reeling down the Point, Jeffreys Bay: the ideal canvas for surfers to execute choice manoeuvres on.

In the first final of the day, 56-year-old Charmaine Adams (Western Province) charged her way to a win in the Divas division, confidently conquering solid 4-6 ft conditions.

The Dace brothers, Rory and Joel, of Cape St. Francis (Eastern Province) supplied electrifying entertainment in the Under 16 and Under 18 Boys divisions respectively.

The Daces took out the win in each of their divisions by spending the majority of their heats on the nose, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

Hayley Hansen (Western Province) was able to maintain her dominance in the Under 18 Girls division, claiming the win with ease. She sealed the deal with a beautiful combination of hang fives, hang tens and a switchfoot cutback, landing a whopping 9.67 to secure her win.

Article continues below...

The Kahunas final was a nail-biter, with Greg Smith (Eastern Province) and Grant Gilmour (KwaZulu Natal) going blow for blow throughout the heat. Seconds before the heat came to a close, Smith swooped into his last wave, elegantly gliding his way to a division win.

17-year-old Hayley Hansen (Western Province) impressively held on to the lead until the last minutes of the Open Womens Final, before Tarryn King (Western Province), a favourite for the win throughout the contest, managed to lock in a score to secure the 2021 Open Womens title in the dying seconds of the heat.

The Open Mens Final was a true spectacle, with surfers putting on some of the most creative performances of the event. Sam Christianson (KwaZulu Natal) continued his winning streak, pulling one after the other impressive manoeuvre out of the hat to secure the Open Mens title for 2021.

For Final results from the event, head to https://www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za/ and click on the “LIVEHEATS” Button.

Photographer credit: Mike Ruthnum

Related Posts

Top South African surfers to compete in JBay’s perfect waves

Since its world-class waves were first discovered in the 1960’s, Jeffreys Bay has served as a mecca to surfers from…

12 Aug 2021
EP excels at SA Longboard Champs

The Eastern Province Longboard Surfing team produced six winners and placing second to Western Province in the South African Longboard…

10 May 2016
Hurley SA Champs starts today in JBay

Anticipation is building amongst the country’s top young surfers as they prepare for the 2013 Hurley SA Junior Champs which…

25 Sep 2013
jeffreys bay surf
Fine performances at SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay

An early start to the 2018 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships gave Day Three competitors the chance to sample…

06 Oct 2018
SA Surf Champs on TV tonight

Want to know what the future of South African surfing looks like? Tune in to SuperSport6 tonight at 8pm to…

27 Nov 2012
Jordy Smith to compete in South African Longboard Champs

Following his withdrawal from the Olympics due to a knee injury, Jordy Smith returns to competition at the South African…

17 Aug 2021
Surfer attacked by shark at Point in Jeffreys Bay

A 40 year old Cape Town surfer, who was visiting Jeffreys Bay, was bitten by a shark at Point earlier…

14 Jul 2021
Dolphin saves surfer from shark attack in JBay

A mellow surf at the Point in Jeffreys Bay this morning nearly turned into a life threatening situation for local…

22 Sep 2012
Surf legends shine in sizeable conditions at the SA Longboarding Champs

The second day of the South African Longboarding Champs kicked off in balmy weather and flawless offshore surfing conditions at…

26 Aug 2021
Photo of the day – sunset at Point

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam captured this magnificent image of a sunset overlooking Point surf break. Article continues below… Shortly…

26 Mar 2015
point jeffreys bay
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay Point

The Jeffreys Bay coastline has a magical feeling about it. Apart from the perfect waves that break at Supertubes every…

07 Apr 2019
Eastern Province wins SA Longboard Champs

With over 200 surfers, and 7 days of good to excellent surf, this year’s SA Champs proved to be a…

08 May 2015