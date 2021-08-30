Two suspects arrested for stealing Cellphone Tower battery

The South African Police have arrested two men, confiscated a getaway vehicle and recovered two cellphone tower batteries following a high-speed chase in Hankey.

On Saturday, 28 August 2021 at about 11:45am, the Police were alerted about the alleged theft in progress of cellphone tower batteries at the Vodacom tower site in Centerton in Hankey.

As the Police were on their way to the scene, a white Nissan bakkie drove past them at high speed. They pursued the vehicle and managed to stop it on the R330 just outside Hankey.

On searching the vehicle, police found two cellphone tower batteries and housebreaking implements.

The two occupants were arrested and the getaway vehicle was seized for further investigation.

Article continues below...

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two batteries were indeed stolen from the Vodacom tower site that is situated in Centerton, Hankey.

The two suspects aged 33 and 36 are due to appear in the Hankey magistrate’s court today on charges relating to the contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015.

Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok commended members for dedication to their vocation.

“We will always emphasize the importance of community involvement In fighting crime, as this arrest is the second in the District, for theft of cellphone tower batteries in the space of two weeks. Both arrests were through tip-offs by residents.”