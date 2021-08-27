Mount Pleasant Residents tied up during House Robbery

A gang of three suspects entered a home through the back door in Gladys Road, Mount Pleasant during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The suspects tied up the residents and questioned them on the whereabouts of the safe. Two of the suspects had firearms while another had a knife.

After tying up the victims, the intruders proceeded to ransack the entire property, stealing all cellphones and bank cards before fleeing in a white VW Polo with the stolen safe.

Atlas Security and all role players arrived on the scene after receiving a panic signal from the home.

The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police services for further investigation and processing.

“Staying calm and following the orders of the armed intruder was a life-saving decision.

It is a fact that even the suspects in this type of situation are on edge and any sudden movements or signs of retaliation could make them panic, and land up in your life being taken,” said Atlas Security in a statement.