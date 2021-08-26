fbpx

Kouga Municipality adds no mark up to electricity tariffs

Kouga Municipality adds no mark up to electricity tariffs
Jeffreys Bay 26 August 2021

As much as Kouga Municipality was mindful of the tough economic climate on residents when setting the 2021/22 budget, the recent electricity tariff increase was guided by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and Eskom.

From July 1 this year, residents were paying 14.59% more for electricity.

This despite the municipality voicing their concern through the participation process to NERSA earlier this year.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said the municipality realised that the electricity hike would hit residents’ pockets hard, given the current economic climate brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a bid to keep the electricity tariff as low as possible for local residents, the municipality did not add a markup to the awarded increased percentage by NERSA to Eskom – giving them the green light to charge municipalities more,” he said.

Article continues below...

“The municipality is also on the receiving end as far as this is concerned, especially when it comes to electrical infrastructure service delivery and electrical bills that have to be paid.”

The step tariff electrical costs are as follows:

Block 1: 0 units to 50 units – R1.16 per unit
Block 2: 51 units to 350 units – R1.51 per unit
Block 3: 351 units to 600 units – R2.16 per unit
Block 4: More than 600 units – R2.60 per unit

Hendricks urged all residents to utilise electricity wisely, as well as to use less electricity from 07:00 to 09:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00.

Related Posts

marina martinique property for sale
Kouga Municipality declares amnesty period for building plan fines

The Kouga Municipality has declared an 18-month amnesty period for the payment of fines and penalties related to incomplete or…

07 Feb 2019
Kouga Municipality is tendering for Sodium Hydroxide for Water Treatment Works

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING NOTICE NO: 97/2021 SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND TRANSPORT OF SODIUM HYDROXIDE TO WATER…

10 Jun 2021
Water tests to take place in Humansdorp

Discreteness tests, which could lead to a break in the water supply for up to three hours per day, will…

23 May 2019
77 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga as the number of positive cases in Jeffreys Bay alone sits at 77…

21 Nov 2020
jeffreys bay
Service Delivery report back meeting in Jeffreys Bay tonight

Kouga communities will have the opportunity to discuss service successes, challenges and plans for their ward with the municipal leadership…

20 Jun 2019
point jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality making progress under DA governance

Under the DA’s leadership after winning the Municipality in 2016, Kouga is financially stronger than it has ever been. Mayor…

08 Aug 2019
Four months remain of building plan amnesty period

Just more than four months remain for home owners to take advantage of the 18 month amnesty period for the…

20 Feb 2020
Coastal repairs underway in Oyster Bay

Repairs and protection work have started along the beachfront of one of Kouga’s most pristine coastal towns. Kouga Municipality this…

22 Feb 2019
Municipal strike continues in Kouga

The strike by SAMWU members in the employ of Kouga Municipality has continued into a second day. Unfortunately there has…

07 Mar 2017
Extra fire protection for informal areas in Kouga

Kouga Municipality is strengthening its capacity to fight fires in informal settlements. A new fire engine, especially designed to fight…

31 Oct 2018
Jeffreys Bay
Kouga Municipality is tendering for lease vehicles

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) NOTICE NO: 208/2020 SUPPLY AND DELIVERY NEW PLANT AND VEHICLES ON A VARIABLE FULL MAINTENANCE LEASE…

23 Nov 2020
Kouga Municipality makes progress with service delivery

More than 35 000 service faults and requests were resolved through Kouga Municipality’s call centre and Link app during the…

09 Jul 2019
Corona Virus lock down for Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Council is in full support of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last…

24 Mar 2020
Service Delivery gets a fiery boost in Kouga

A state-of-the-art water tanker and fully equipped fire and rescue vehicle are set to significantly enhance Kouga Municipality’s ability to…

03 Jun 2021
Easy ways to pay your Kouga Municipal account

Kouga residents can make use of various options to pay their municipal accounts, some of which are at their doorstep…

24 Oct 2016