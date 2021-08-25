St Francis Bay man appeared in court for allegedly killing his wife

A 39-year-old man has appeared at the Humansdorp magistrate’s court for allegedly killing his wife. The case was remanded to Friday, 27 August 2021 for a bail application.

On 23 August 2021, Xolile Lobese (39), appeared at the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on charges of murder.

Lobese was not granted bail and to remain in custody, until his formal bail application on Friday, 27 August 2021.

Lobese was arrested on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 at about 20:20, by the St Francis Bay SAPS at his home in Zwelitsha informal settlement (St Francis Bay).

It is believed that Lobese and his wife, Noluphiwo Mhamha (29) were involved in a domestic dispute at their home.

It is further alleged that Lobese used a hammer to attack and kill Mhamha.