Two arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition on N2 near JBay

A man (61) and a woman (28) were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after a stolen firearm was found in their vehicle on the N2 near Jeffreys Bay on Friday, 20 August 2021.

Around midday, members from Kouga Law Enforcement were patrolling on the N2, when they received a notification of a flagged vehicle with CF registration number plates travelling past the Gamtoos Bridge towards Humansdorp.

Law Enforcement waited for the vehicle and also contacted Jeffreys Bay Police for assistance. Moments later, the vehicle, fitting the description circulated, was spotted on the N2 and was pulled off the road.

The two occupants granted permission for the vehicle to be searched, and a 9mm Luger pistol with seven rounds of ammunition was found stashed in a black small bag.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the firearm was reported stolen in Gelvandale 24 years ago (1997).

The two suspects aged 61 and 28 were arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok said, “The advancement in technology is positively contributing towards crime reduction.

Technology increases ways where suspects could be linked to crime scenes. Through advanced technology, a criminal’s freedom will be curtailed and they will no longer be able to run from the law’, added Brigadier Lebok