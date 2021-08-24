fbpx

Two arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition on N2 near JBay

Two arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition on N2 near JBay
Jeffreys Bay 24 August 2021

A man (61) and a woman (28) were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after a stolen firearm was found in their vehicle on the N2 near Jeffreys Bay on Friday, 20 August 2021.

Around midday, members from Kouga Law Enforcement were patrolling on the N2, when they received a notification of a flagged vehicle with CF registration number plates travelling past the Gamtoos Bridge towards Humansdorp.

Law Enforcement waited for the vehicle and also contacted Jeffreys Bay Police for assistance. Moments later, the vehicle, fitting the description circulated, was spotted on the N2 and was pulled off the road.

The two occupants granted permission for the vehicle to be searched, and a 9mm Luger pistol with seven rounds of ammunition was found stashed in a black small bag.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the firearm was reported stolen in Gelvandale 24 years ago (1997).

Article continues below...

The two suspects aged 61 and 28 were arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok said, “The advancement in technology is positively contributing towards crime reduction.

Technology increases ways where suspects could be linked to crime scenes. Through advanced technology, a criminal’s freedom will be curtailed and they will no longer be able to run from the law’, added Brigadier Lebok

Related Posts

Stolen goods recovered by J'Bay Police

Last Wednesday morning, W/O Johnny Hayward of the Jeffreys Bay Police received information about two suspects wanting to sell possible…

17 Oct 2011
Spate of house breakings in Jeffreys Bay

There has been a surge of house breakings in Jeffreys Bay this week, with reports of houses being broken into…

27 May 2016
Cars broken into at Lower Point

The opening function of the Hurley SA Junior Surf Champs was marred by criminals when a number of cars were…

26 Sep 2013
Couple attacked on Main Beach

The New Year celebrations in Jeffreys Bay were relatively calm this year, following a municipal decision to ban camping along…

10 Jan 2011
Little boy rescues parents in Wavecrest house attack

Brave Anton Ekermans jnr came to the rescue of his parents who had been tied up and gagged by robbers…

27 Jul 2010
JBay woman robbed at Eden Glen retirement village

The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay are looking for three suspects who gained entrance to the Eden Glen retirement…

18 Feb 2017
tiger wheel and tyre jeffreys bay
Five men arrested for Tiger Wheel & Tyre burglary in Jeffreys Bay

Five men believed to be involved in breaking into Tiger Wheel & Tyre will remain in custody after being arrested on…

20 Oct 2018
Alert Jeffreys Bay homeowner catches thief in the act

An alert homeowner surprised and caught a thief while busy stealing tools from his store room in Jeffreys Bay earlier…

23 Jul 2021
Where is crime the worst in the Eastern Cape?

Attempted house breakings in Jeffreys Bay are reported on a daily basis between residents but just how bad is crime…

27 May 2015
Increase in Property related crimes in Jeffreys Bay

The 2020/21 third quarter crime statistics has revealed that there has been in increase of burglaries in Jeffreys Bay with…

21 Feb 2021
Criminals operate in Wavecrest

The Jeffreys Bay Police have requested that the community be on the lookout for a dark coloured Toyota Corolla that…

08 Apr 2011
Home invaders arrested after high speed car chase

Suspects were arrested after a house breaking in Jeffreys bay on Sunday. Multiple panic alerts were received from a house…

08 Mar 2021
Housebreakings continue in Jeffreys Bay

As the eyes of the world focused on Jeffreys Bay for the annual JBay Winterfest, unfortunately the criminal element continued…

21 Jul 2014
Cars stolen in J'Bay

There was a surge in theft of motor vehicles over the weekend when no less than three vehicles were stolen…

19 Jan 2011
crime jeffreys bay
Police continue to hit hard on criminals in the Eastern Cape

The South African Police have made 832 arrests across the Eastern Cape during the past week for various crimes. 129…

04 Jan 2018