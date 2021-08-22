fbpx

Poor service delivery behind Eastern Cape unemployment crisis

Poor service delivery behind Eastern Cape unemployment crisis
Eastern Cape 22 August 2021

The devastating unemployment crisis that has engulfed the Eastern Cape has been brought into sharp focus in Karoo towns such as Cradock, Middelburg, Graaff-Reinet and Pearston.

“While conducting meetings in these small towns, it has become abundantly clear that municipalities are failing to provide even the most basic of services, which is killing off businesses and driving away investment, leaving residents destitute and broken.

No business wants to invest in towns where raw sewerage flows freely down the streets in front of their premises, where roads are disintegrating from lack of maintenance, where rubbish sits and ferments on street corners, uncollected for weeks on end, attracting flies and vermin.

Unemployment is one of the biggest social ills in these towns and this can be directly attributed to non-existent service delivery by ANC governments in these municipalities,” said Vicky Knoetze, the DA Shadow MEC for COGTA.

Effective service delivery creates a conducive atmosphere for investment and that leads to job creation, prosperity and human dignity.
Good governance creates jobs, whilst poor governance destroys jobs.

Article continues below...

In the Eastern Cape, local government is collapsing after decades of ANC corruption and mismanagement:

2️⃣ Eskom is owed over R2 billion
2️⃣ 14 Municipalities are financially unsustainable

The DA has proven it can govern successfully in the Eastern Cape and since taking over the government of the Kouga Municipality in 2016, we have achieved some of the following successes:

1️⃣ Kouga passed its first-ever R1 billion budget in 2020.
2️⃣ 1 596 households have received access to electricity for the first time.
3️⃣ 1 000 streetlights and floodlights were retrofitted with energy and planet saving LED lights since 2019.
4️⃣ Kouga is home to Africa’s first eco-friendly plastic road.
5️⃣ A cutting-edge waste water treatment plant was constructed at a cost of R85,6 million.
6️⃣ 1 827 historic title deeds were delivered to the rightful beneficiaries since 2018.

Related Posts

Stop the Secrecy Bill now!

South Africa stands at a vital crossroads in the country’s history. South Africans are at a point where we need…

18 Mar 2012
Have your say about Kouga Municipality

The Kouga Municipality has commenced with their annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey is one of the tools that assist…

29 Jan 2014
Kouga Municipality is tendering to upgrade gravel roads

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING NOTICE NO: 88/2021 UPGRADING OF GRAVEL ROADS IN KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY-PHASE 1…

20 Apr 2021
DA romps home in Port Elizabeth by-election

The Democratic Alliance (DA) romped home to victory in the Ward 2 by-election held in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro…

07 Mar 2019
point jeffreys bay
Ward Assistants connect residents with councillors

Kouga Municipality is making it easier for communities to connect with their ward councillors. Ward assistants are now in place…

05 Feb 2020
Save our economy says DA

The DA will, in terms of rule 103 of the Parliamentary rules, call for a debate of public importance on…

21 Aug 2014
Joint effort to address Domestic Animal issues in Kouga

Kouga residents have been asked to report problems related to stray or neglected domestic animals to the municipal call centre…

11 Aug 2020
Eastern Cape Municipalities on the verge of collapse

Municipalities across the Eastern Cape are in crisis. People across the province are waking up to piles of uncollected rubbish,…

28 Jun 2020
Kouga Municipality strengthens its frontline

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality is strengthening its frontline to improve its responsiveness to residents. Eleven ward assistants, stationed at…

09 Oct 2019
Kouga Municipality addresses faulty accounts

Residents and ratepayers whose water and electricity usage was incorrectly estimated on their latest municipal accounts need not panic –…

17 Jul 2020
54 people homeless after St Francis Bay fire

At least 54 people, including seven children, were left homeless when a fire destroyed 35 informal structures and damaged a…

27 Jan 2021
Pot Hole fund for St Francis Bay

Residents of St Francis Bay have decided that they cannot wait for the R 87 Million flood disaster money that…

01 Aug 2011
Kouga Municipality brightens up Mooi Uitsig

Kouga Municipality has brightened up the lives of 200 households in Humansdorp recently. Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, switched on the…

29 Jun 2021
De Lille and the Democratic Alliance reach an agreement

The Democratic Alliance and Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille, have reached an agreement about her ongoing issues with…

27 Jul 2018
Council knows nothing about supposed Wavecrest housing project

Another public meeting was held in the Newton Hall yesterday about the supposed low cost housing project in Wavecrest. In…

21 Jul 2016