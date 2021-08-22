Poor service delivery behind Eastern Cape unemployment crisis

The devastating unemployment crisis that has engulfed the Eastern Cape has been brought into sharp focus in Karoo towns such as Cradock, Middelburg, Graaff-Reinet and Pearston.

“While conducting meetings in these small towns, it has become abundantly clear that municipalities are failing to provide even the most basic of services, which is killing off businesses and driving away investment, leaving residents destitute and broken.

No business wants to invest in towns where raw sewerage flows freely down the streets in front of their premises, where roads are disintegrating from lack of maintenance, where rubbish sits and ferments on street corners, uncollected for weeks on end, attracting flies and vermin.

Unemployment is one of the biggest social ills in these towns and this can be directly attributed to non-existent service delivery by ANC governments in these municipalities,” said Vicky Knoetze, the DA Shadow MEC for COGTA.

Effective service delivery creates a conducive atmosphere for investment and that leads to job creation, prosperity and human dignity.

Good governance creates jobs, whilst poor governance destroys jobs.

In the Eastern Cape, local government is collapsing after decades of ANC corruption and mismanagement:

2️⃣ Eskom is owed over R2 billion

2️⃣ 14 Municipalities are financially unsustainable

The DA has proven it can govern successfully in the Eastern Cape and since taking over the government of the Kouga Municipality in 2016, we have achieved some of the following successes:

1️⃣ Kouga passed its first-ever R1 billion budget in 2020.

2️⃣ 1 596 households have received access to electricity for the first time.

3️⃣ 1 000 streetlights and floodlights were retrofitted with energy and planet saving LED lights since 2019.

4️⃣ Kouga is home to Africa’s first eco-friendly plastic road.

5️⃣ A cutting-edge waste water treatment plant was constructed at a cost of R85,6 million.

6️⃣ 1 827 historic title deeds were delivered to the rightful beneficiaries since 2018.