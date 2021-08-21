Staggering increase in violent crime in the Eastern Cape

The crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year, between April and June, released by National Police Minister, Bheki Cele, paint a dismal picture of runaway crime.

There were 1020 people murdered in the Eastern Cape in three months, a staggering rise of 59.4% compared to last year.

There were 2114 sexual offences cases registered, up 77.6% compared to last year.

A total of 2 578 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm were registered, a staggering 85.5% increase.

These statistics show that the brutal criminal onslaught against women and children in the Eastern Cape has shown little to no signs of stopping. Violent crime has become entrenched in our society, and it needs to be rooted out.

More needs to be done to protect the women and the vulnerable in our communities and these statistics reflect that need.

It is clear from these statistics that the current interventions by SAPS are not enough, and we are losing the battle against violence in this province.

“The failure to timeously process DNA cases, for example, is clogging up the criminal justice system and denying justice to the thousands of victims and their loved ones.

There needs to be an improvement in catching criminals and in keeping them behind bars.

Communities also need to be particularly vigilant and proactive in protecting the vulnerable in our society,” said Bobby Stevenson, the Democratic Alliance Shadow MEC for Safety and Security in the Eastern Cape.