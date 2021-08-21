fbpx

Power outage to parts of Jeffreys Bay

Power outage to parts of Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 21 August 2021

The electricity supply to Jeffreys Bay will be shut down from 07:30 to 16:00 on Tuesday, August 26.

The areas that will be affected are Aston Bay, Jeffreys Bay Central, Wavecrest, Ocean View, Pellsrus, Paradise Beach, Marina Martinique, Fountains Mall, C-Place, Jeffreys Bay Industrial, Lifestyle Estate and Fountains Estate.

This interruption is necessary for new installation work and planned maintenance on the main Jeffreys Bay feeder.

Article continues below...

The shutdown is permitted to incrementing weather. The alternative date is September 2.

Related Posts

power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power shutdown to JBay today

The electricity supply to the whole of Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted today, Tuesday, 25 October, from 7:30am to 5pm….

25 Oct 2016
The JBay power failure – what actually happened

The power failure that brought Jeffreys Bay to a standstill and caused holidaymakers to leave for greener pastures is probably…

30 Dec 2014
Power shutdown in JBay

The Kouga Municipality has advised that there will be an emergency electricity shut-down today from 14:00 to 16:00 to the…

24 Feb 2014
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
No power in JBay on Easter Sunday

The entire Kouga region is without electricity after a fault on the main line caused an outage around midnight. At…

05 Apr 2015
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power failure due to fault on main line to JBay

Jeffreys Bay is without power due to a fault on the main line that supplies the town with electricity. According…

27 Dec 2014
Disaster strikes Jeffreys Bay

Well into the third day without power, sewage spills on the beaches, retailers unable to trade and concerns that certain…

29 Dec 2014
Electricity interruption tomorrow in western suburbs of JBay

The electricity supply in Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted on Thursday 25 September, from 13:00 to 16:00 to allow for…

24 Sep 2014
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Eskom begins with load shedding

The power failure in Jeffreys Bay this morning was due to unexpected load shedding from Eskom. Power was restored at…

06 Mar 2014
Fault on Main Power line causes failure

Jeffreys bay was plunged into darkness last night due to a fault on the main power line near the Melkbos…

28 Jun 2011