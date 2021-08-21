Power outage to parts of Jeffreys Bay

The electricity supply to Jeffreys Bay will be shut down from 07:30 to 16:00 on Tuesday, August 26.

The areas that will be affected are Aston Bay, Jeffreys Bay Central, Wavecrest, Ocean View, Pellsrus, Paradise Beach, Marina Martinique, Fountains Mall, C-Place, Jeffreys Bay Industrial, Lifestyle Estate and Fountains Estate.

This interruption is necessary for new installation work and planned maintenance on the main Jeffreys Bay feeder.

The shutdown is permitted to incrementing weather. The alternative date is September 2.