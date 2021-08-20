fbpx

New Electrical sub station to provide reliable supply for Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 20 August 2021

The new R3 million substation at Ocean View in Jeffreys Bay is set to provide more reliable electricity and services for residents and businesses in the area.

After five months of construction, the substation now brings Ocean View almost double its original capacity, from 4 Mega Volt Amps (MVA) to 7.315 MVA. This is the equivalent of lighting up 28 134 sixty Watt light bulbs.

Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Willem Gertenbach, said it was decided at the end of last year to move the substation from its previous location to a more secure and safer site after numerous acts of vandalism by residents – causing major power failures in the area.

Municipal officials were also threatened and victimised when conducting repairs at the substation.

“The substation will not only increase the reliability of the electricity supply, but it will also improve network capacity, strengthen the electricity network, and ultimately reduce power interruptions,” he said.

“Residents from Pellsrus, Ocean View, and Tokyo Sexwale are set to benefit from the project, while the substation will also provide electricity to the planned housing project in Ocean View once completed.

“Marina Martinique residents, as well as homeowners from Aston Bay and Paradise Beach will also benefit, as there will be fewer power failures in the area due to illegal electricity connections.”

Gertenbach said the new substation shows residents where they municipality spend the money that is received from electricity tariffs.

“About 6% of the income that we make from electricity tariffs goes towards the repair and maintenance of our electricity grid, which includes new substations, power lines and meters,” he said.

Photo: At the substation are Kouga Area Engineer (Jeffreys Bay), Ndumiso Nongcaula (left) and Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Willem Gertenbach (right).

