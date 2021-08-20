fbpx

Another farm attack near Hankey

Jeffreys Bay 20 August 2021

A second farm attack has taken place near the R331 in the Hankey area.

Four armed men wearing balaclavas stormed into a farmhouse in Hankey area yesterday evening after breaking a glass door with a huge rock and held a middle-aged couple at gunpoint before tying them up and robbing them of a firearm, jewellery and other valuables.

The couple was not injured and the police are investigating a case of house robbery.

The men, armed with guns, broke the glass of a sliding door at 6.45 pm to gain entrance into the farmhouse near the R331 in Hankey.

The couple aged 56 and 60 were held held at gunpoint and tied up with electric cables.

The suspects then opened a safe, stole a firearm with rounds of ammunition and made off with these, plus the jewellery, two flat-screen TVs, a laptop, cellphones and liquor.

About an hour later, the couple, who were unharmed managed to free themselves and activated an alarm. A case of house robbery was opened for further investigation.

Police urge anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Trevor Engelbrecht on 082 441 7735.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

